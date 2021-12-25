How to Watch Browns at Packers

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In the first game of the NFL's Christmas Day doubleheader, the Packers look to maintain their hold on the top spot in the NFC.
    Author:

    The NFL's Christmas Day doubleheader begins at Lambeau Field, where the Packers host the Browns. Green Bay currently holds the top spot in the NFC and can inch closer to locking up a playoff bye with a win. Meanwhile, Cleveland is smack in the middle of a crowded AFC wild-card race.

    How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    Live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Packers come into this game at 11–3, winners of three straight and four of their last five. Through Week 15, Green Bay is the only team in the NFL to have clinched a playoff spot.

    The team is led by MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers, who leads all qualified quarterbacks with a 110.4 passer rating this year. Last week against the Ravens, Rodgers threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

    The Browns are coming off one of the biggest COVID outbreaks the NFL has seen this year. Down 18 players as well as head coach Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland battled with the Raiders on Monday afternoon only to lose 16–14 on a last-second field goal. The loss dropped the Browns to 7–7 and temporarily knocked them out of the playoff picture.

    Cleveland should have a number of key players back in the lineup for this game, and likely needs to win out to reach the postseason. Tune into Fox at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday for the game.

    Regional restrictions may apply. 

