How to Watch Browns at Chiefs

September 12, 2021
How to Watch Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cleveland Browns drew the short straw and have to face off against the former Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and superstar Patrick Mahomes.
Cleveland is a team that has had potential for years but struggled to make the most of. The Browns traded and drafted and moved around all the right pieces to make this puzzle work. They open the 2021 season with a huge test against Kansas City. 

Date: Sept. 12, 2021

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

You can live stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Browns have a very talented running game in Nick Chubb and former Chief Kareem Hunt. They also have receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., former college teammates at LSU.

Baker Mayfield captaining the ship is the most unstable part. The defense has gelled It just need to put a full season together. Can this be that year for the team from Ohio?

Cleveland's opponent is one many expect to make a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are that team and have been that team. They have all the talent in all the places.

Head coach Andy Reid executes the game plan to a key. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl two years ago and lost last year to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady. With a chip on their shoulder, they are looking to get back to the big stage this year.

That journey for both of these teams starts here. For the Browns, this is a statement game to let the league know they are here to make an impact. For the Chiefs, the Browns are the first casualty on their way back to the Super Bowl.

Regional restrictions may apply.

September
12
2021

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs

TV CHANNEL: CBS
4:25
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

