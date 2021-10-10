    • October 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Browns travel to California to take on the Chargers in a high-intensity matchup between two AFC contenders.
    Author:

    The Browns' lone loss so far this season came against the defending AFC champion Chiefs in the first week of the season. They will look to extend their winning streak to four games Sunday against the Chargers.

    The Browns have beaten the Texans, Bears and Vikings. They have given up just 13 points combined in the last two weeks.

    The Chargers' one loss so far came against the Cowboys in Week 2. They have beaten the Washington Football Team, the Raiders and the Chiefs.

    How to Watch: Browns vs. Chargers

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Los Angeles second-year quarterback Justin Herbert has been everything the franchise had hoped he would be. He has 1,178 yards already through five weeks and nine touchdowns to go along with that.

    Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has dominated the run and pass game with 424 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

    Cleveland has the two-headed running attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who have combined for 596 rushing yards this season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

