The Browns travel to California to take on the Chargers in a high-intensity matchup between two AFC contenders.

The Browns' lone loss so far this season came against the defending AFC champion Chiefs in the first week of the season. They will look to extend their winning streak to four games Sunday against the Chargers.

The Browns have beaten the Texans, Bears and Vikings. They have given up just 13 points combined in the last two weeks.

The Chargers' one loss so far came against the Cowboys in Week 2. They have beaten the Washington Football Team, the Raiders and the Chiefs.

How to Watch: Browns vs. Chargers

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Los Angeles second-year quarterback Justin Herbert has been everything the franchise had hoped he would be. He has 1,178 yards already through five weeks and nine touchdowns to go along with that.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has dominated the run and pass game with 424 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

Cleveland has the two-headed running attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who have combined for 596 rushing yards this season.

