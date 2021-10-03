Coming off an absolutely dominant defensive performance last week, the Cleveland Browns will now head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.

Records don’t tell the full story at this point in the season, which is why the 1-2 Minnesota Vikings have a real shot against the 2-1 Cleveland Browns. With a ton of confidence coming off of a Week 3 win, they’ll face a dominant Browns team at home.

How to Watch: Browns vs. Vikings

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 1:00p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Cleveland has won two games in a row since losing a close matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in its opening game of the season. A run-heavy team, the Browns will also look to exploit the Minnesota defense in the passing game with one of its key weapons back in the lineup for the second straight week.

Cleveland is coming off of one of the most dominant defensive performances in recent history, holding the Chicago Bears to 47 total yards of offense last week. With expectations to make the playoffs again this season, the Browns have looked exceptional on offense as well with an explosive rushing attack.

With a two-headed backfield of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, Cleveland averages the second-most rushing yards in the NFL with 174.7 per game. While Jarvis Landry is still out with an injury, Odell Beckham is fully cleared for Week 4 and should be ready to elevate the Browns’ passing game.

Although they’re 1-2 to this point, the Vikings are much better than their record shows. Before beating a good Seattle team last week, they lost to the Cardinals by just one point the week prior and the Bengals in overtime their opening week. If a few things had gone Minnesota's way, the team may have been undefeated entering Week 4.

Minnesota looked great last week on the ground, even without Dalvin Cook in the lineup. Additionally, Justin Jefferson has been spectacular in year two, hauling in 20 receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns through three weeks. The big storyline to watch in Week 4 against the Browns will be the Vikings’ offensive line, who will have the difficult task of protecting QB Kirk Cousins from its talented defensive front.

