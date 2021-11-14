How to Watch Browns vs. Patriots

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots will host the Cleveland Browns. Both are in the hunt for a playoff spot.
    Author:

    In their second week without Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns will look to keep their momentum rolling as they hit the road to take on the New England Patriots. For two teams that are fighting for postseason positioning in the wide open AFC, this is a game that both need to win.

    How to Watch Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live Stream Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New England is 5-4 on the season and in second place in the AFC East. If the Patriots are going to make the postseason, it will likely be as a wildcard team. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been spectacular in his first NFL season, looking like the next face of the franchise following Tom Brady.

    The Browns are tied for last in the tough AFC North at 5-4 but are certainly still within striking distance of winning the division. After a disappointing four-game stretch, Cleveland got back on track last weekend with a 41-16 win over the Bengals.

    If Baker Mayfield can keep the passing game rolling, the ground game and defense will be good enough for the Browns to continue winning at a high level. Cleveland leads the NFL in rushing yards per game and is second in sacks per game.

    Jones is a Rookie of the Year candidate and has fit seamlessly into Bill Belichick’s offense. Can the young quarterback lead the Pats back to the playoffs?

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
