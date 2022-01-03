How to Watch Browns at Steelers

The Steelers look to keep their playoff hopes alive on 'Monday Night Football' against the Browns.

Ben Roethlisberger will play in what could be the last home game in his career Monday night in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback has hinted at retirement after this season.

How to Watch Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Roethlisberger will look to lead the Steelers to a big win over the Browns to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Pittsburgh won 15–10 in the first meeting against the Browns in Week 8 and will look to make it a season sweep, while the Browns will look to avenge that loss as they try to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Browns are just 7–8 on the season and have been eliminated from playoff contention. Still, they could spoil Pittsburgh's playoff chances with a win at Heinz Field.

The Steelers enter Week 17 in third place in the AFC North at 7-7-1 behind the Bengals and Ravens. The Bengals (10–6) clinched the division with a win Sunday, while the Ravens (8–8) are competing with the Steelers for a wild-card berth.

