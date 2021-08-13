How to Watch Cowboys at Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals narrowly missed the playoffs last year, and as they start the preseason, they hope this year they can take the next step.

The Dallas Cowboys will play their second preseason game after taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame game last week. The Cowboys mostly played their backups in a game that both teams got little out of.

The Cowboys are hoping that their star quarterback Dak Prescott can fully recover from a devastating ankle injury that ended his season last year. Prescott was putting up huge numbers before he went down, but most of those came after the Cowboys were down big because the defense was one of the worst in the league.

Dallas will also hope it can get the good version of Ezekiel Elliott after a very subpar year in 2020-21. If the Cowboys can get Prescott healthy and Elliott back to form, they have a shot in the very average NFC East.

The Cardinals come into this season hoping to take the next step in the stingy NFC West. Arizona just missed out on the playoffs last year, losing the tiebreaker to the Chicago Bears after both teams finished 8-8.

Arizona hopes that the addition of J.J. Watt from the Texans will help solidify a good defense that was lacking a true playmaker. The offense has been dynamic with Kyler Murray running the show and DeAndre Hopkins as his go-to receiver, but the defense needs to hold its own if the Cardinals want to have a chance in the competitive NFC.

How to Watch:

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

The Cowboys won't have Prescott play in this game, as he continues to recover from the ankle injury sustained last year and a slight shoulder strain suffered in camp. Elliot might get a few carries but won't be out there long. Don't expect to see much from the Cardinals' starters, but do tune in to catch a glimpse of potential new superstars.

