Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) host the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at AT&T Stadium and will aim to continue a four-game winning streak. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -6.5 52

Dallas and Arizona Stats

The Cowboys score 10.1 more points per game (30.5) than the Cardinals surrender (20.4).

The Cowboys rack up 409.5 yards per game, 85.2 more yards than the 324.3 the Cardinals allow per contest.

This year, the Cowboys have 19 turnovers, five fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (24).

The Cardinals average 26.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the Cowboys surrender (20.5).

The Cardinals collect 26.3 more yards per game (376.5) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (350.2).

This season the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, 19 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (33).

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has thrown for 3,928 yards while connecting on 68.7% of his passes (365-for-531), with 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (261.9 yards per game).

Ezekiel Elliott has picked up a team-best 899 rushing yards (59.9 YPG) plus 10 touchdowns. He has added 45 catches for 270 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb has 74 catches (on 114 targets) and leads the team with 1,006 receiving yards (67.1 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.

Micah Parsons has collected a team-leading 13.0 sacks, while adding 18.0 TFL and 79 tackles.

Jayron Kearse's 92 tackles, 9.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team's top tackler.

Trevon Diggs has picked off 11 passes to lead the team while adding 49 tackles and 21 passes defended.

Cowboys Injuries: Leighton Vander Esch: Out (Ankle), Rashard Robinson: Out (Knee), Xavier Woods: Questionable (Ribs), Darian Thompson: Questionable (Concussion)

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray has 3,284 passing yards (218.9 per game) with a 69.1% completion percentage (279-for-404), throwing for 21 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also has 344 rushing yards on 74 carries and five touchdowns.

James Conner has rushed for a team-leading 700 yards on 187 attempts (46.7 yards per game) while scoring 14 touchdowns. He also averages 22.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns.

This season Christian Kirk has 69 receptions and leads the team with 860 yards (57.3 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

This season Chandler Jones leads the team with 9.5 sacks and has added 10.0 TFL and 35 tackles.

Jordan Hicks has racked up 110 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and four sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Byron Murphy leads the team with four interceptions and has added 54 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended.

Cardinals Injuries: Larry Fitzgerald: Questionable (Groin), Chase Edmonds: Questionable (Hip), Budda Baker: Questionable (Neck), Darrell Daniels: Questionable (Hamstring), Maxx Williams: Questionable (Ankle)

