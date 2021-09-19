After a season-opening loss at Tampa Bay, the Cowboys are back on the road against the Chargers in Week 2.

The Cowboys' season opener against the Buccaneers went down to the wire, but Dallas could not pull off a win on the road against Tampa Bay. The Cowboys will go back on the road against the Chargers in search of their first win of the season.

How to Watch Cowboys at Chargers:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The Cowboys went toe-to-toe with the reigning Super Bowl champions in the 31-29 defeat.

Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 42 of 58 pass attempts for 403 yards and three touchdowns in his return to action following two offseason surgeries. Wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb combining for 20 receptions, 243 yards and three touchdowns.

Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup went down with an injury in Week 1 and will miss the matchup against the Chargers. Running back Ezekiel Elliott struggled in the season opener and will look to improve against Los Angeles.

The Chargers are coming off a 20-16 win against the Washington Football Team in their season opener. Justin Herbert threw for 337 yards and a touchdown, and receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams combined for 17 receptions, 182 yards and one touchdown.

Two dynamic offenses will face off Sunday in what could be a high-scoring affair in Los Angeles.

