    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) hit the road to play the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cowboys vs. Falcons

    Betting Information for Dallas vs. Atlanta

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cowboys

    -8

    55

    Dallas and Atlanta Stats

    • The Cowboys put up 30.1 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 per outing the Falcons surrender.
    • The Cowboys rack up 434.3 yards per game, 73.8 more yards than the 360.5 the Falcons allow per contest.
    • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (7).
    • The Falcons score just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Cowboys give up (24.0).
    • The Falcons rack up 338.0 yards per game, 33.5 fewer yards than the 371.5 the Cowboys give up.
    • The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

    Cowboys Impact Players

    • Dak Prescott has put up 2,045 passing yards (255.6 YPG) with a 69.4% completion percentage (177-for-255) while registering 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 86 yards on the ground via 24 attempts.
    • Ezekiel Elliott has taken 128 attempts for a team-high 622 rushing yards (77.8 per game) and five touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 153 yards with one touchdown through the air.
    • CeeDee Lamb has 41 catches (66 targets) and paces his team with 632 receiving yards (79.0 ypg) and four touchdowns.
    • Micah Parsons is the team leader in both sacks and tackles, putting up 5.0 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 52 tackles.
    • Trevon Diggs has a team-high seven interceptions and has tacked on 26 tackles and 12 passes defended eight this season.

    Cowboys Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Falcons Impact Players

    • Matt Ryan has 2,157 passing yards (269.6 per game) and a 69.4% completion percentage, throwing 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions.
    • Cordarrelle Patterson has churned out a team-high 278 rushing yards (34.8 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He has added 38 catches for 459 yards, also tops on the team, with five receiving touchdowns.
    • Kyle Pitts has been targeted 57 times and has 36 catches, leading his team with 546 yards (68.3 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
    • Deion Jones has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 7.0 TFL and 82 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Foyesade Oluokun has totaled 86 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding five tackles and three passes defended.

    Falcons Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
