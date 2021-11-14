Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) hit the road to play the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Falcons
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
Betting Information for Dallas vs. Atlanta
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cowboys
-8
55
Dallas and Atlanta Stats
- The Cowboys put up 30.1 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 per outing the Falcons surrender.
- The Cowboys rack up 434.3 yards per game, 73.8 more yards than the 360.5 the Falcons allow per contest.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (7).
- The Falcons score just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Cowboys give up (24.0).
- The Falcons rack up 338.0 yards per game, 33.5 fewer yards than the 371.5 the Cowboys give up.
- The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has put up 2,045 passing yards (255.6 YPG) with a 69.4% completion percentage (177-for-255) while registering 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 86 yards on the ground via 24 attempts.
- Ezekiel Elliott has taken 128 attempts for a team-high 622 rushing yards (77.8 per game) and five touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 153 yards with one touchdown through the air.
- CeeDee Lamb has 41 catches (66 targets) and paces his team with 632 receiving yards (79.0 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- Micah Parsons is the team leader in both sacks and tackles, putting up 5.0 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 52 tackles.
- Trevon Diggs has a team-high seven interceptions and has tacked on 26 tackles and 12 passes defended eight this season.
Cowboys Injuries: No Injuries Listed
Falcons Impact Players
- Matt Ryan has 2,157 passing yards (269.6 per game) and a 69.4% completion percentage, throwing 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions.
- Cordarrelle Patterson has churned out a team-high 278 rushing yards (34.8 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He has added 38 catches for 459 yards, also tops on the team, with five receiving touchdowns.
- Kyle Pitts has been targeted 57 times and has 36 catches, leading his team with 546 yards (68.3 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Deion Jones has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 7.0 TFL and 82 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Foyesade Oluokun has totaled 86 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding five tackles and three passes defended.
Falcons Injuries: No Injuries Listed
