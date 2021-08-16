How to Watch Dallas Cowboys Blue vs. White Scrimmage

It's time for America’s team to put on an old-fashioned scrimmage before the 2021 NFL season.

In a long-standing tradition, the Dallas Cowboys are holding the Blue vs. White Scrimmage to showcase their team. Fans get the opportunity to see their team in action and get a feel for them heading into the season.

How to Watch:

Date: August 16, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Historically, this game allows the team and coaches to get a feel for the team, but also to make final cuts.

The biggest questions for the team lay on defense. Who is going to start at cornerback behind Trevon Diggs? What is the defensive line going to look like heading into the season, especially in a division with three teams that can put up points with dynamic quarterbacks?

While this is just a scrimmage, it has some scouting potential and gives the team an opportunity to make those below-the-line decisions that really do make or break a season.

Who is going to step up and potentially secure their spot on the 53-man roster for the Dallas Cowboys?

