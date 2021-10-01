Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson (3) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers (3-0) hit the road to meet the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (2-1) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Panthers

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -4.5 51.5

Dallas and Carolina Stats

This year, the Cowboys average 20.0 more points per game (30.0) than the Panthers surrender (10.0).

The Cowboys average 225.7 more yards per game (416.7) than the Panthers allow per matchup (191.0).

The Cowboys have three giveaways this season, while the Panthers have three takeaways.

The Panthers rack up per game (23.0) than the Cowboys give up (23.0).

The Panthers average 390.3 yards per game, only 11.7 fewer than the 402.0 the Cowboys give up.

This season the Panthers have two turnovers, six fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has put up 878 passing yards (292.7 YPG) with a 77.5% completion percentage (86-for-111) while firing six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Ezekiel Elliott has churned out a team-leading 199 rushing yards (66.3 per game) and three scores. He has added seven receptions for 53 yards .

CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 18 passes for a team-high 251 yards and one touchdown. He averages 83.7 receiving yards per game.

Micah Parsons has 1.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Anthony Brown has collected 20 tackles and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with three interceptions and has added nine tackles and six passes defended.

Cowboys Injuries: Trevon Diggs: Questionable (Shoulder), Tyron Smith: Questionable (Neck)

Panthers Impact Players

Sam Darnold has thrown for 888 yards while completing 68.2% of his passes, with three touchdowns and one interception (296.0 yards per game).

Christian McCaffrey has ran for a team-leading 201 yards on 52 attempts (67.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 54.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 16 passes for a team-high 163 yards.

D.J. Moore has 22 catches (31 targets) and paces his team with 285 receiving yards (95.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.

This season Haason Reddick leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Shaq Thompson's 20 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Panthers Injuries: Dennis Daley: Questionable (Ankle), Russell Okung: Questionable (Groin), Tahir Whitehead: Questionable (Thigh)

Regional restrictions apply.