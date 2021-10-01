Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

The NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers (3-0) hit the road to meet the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (2-1) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Panthers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
Betting Information for Dallas vs. Carolina
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cowboys
-4.5
51.5
Dallas and Carolina Stats
- This year, the Cowboys average 20.0 more points per game (30.0) than the Panthers surrender (10.0).
- The Cowboys average 225.7 more yards per game (416.7) than the Panthers allow per matchup (191.0).
- The Cowboys have three giveaways this season, while the Panthers have three takeaways.
- The Panthers rack up per game (23.0) than the Cowboys give up (23.0).
- The Panthers average 390.3 yards per game, only 11.7 fewer than the 402.0 the Cowboys give up.
- This season the Panthers have two turnovers, six fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (8).
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has put up 878 passing yards (292.7 YPG) with a 77.5% completion percentage (86-for-111) while firing six touchdowns and two interceptions.
- Ezekiel Elliott has churned out a team-leading 199 rushing yards (66.3 per game) and three scores. He has added seven receptions for 53 yards .
- CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 18 passes for a team-high 251 yards and one touchdown. He averages 83.7 receiving yards per game.
- Micah Parsons has 1.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Anthony Brown has collected 20 tackles and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with three interceptions and has added nine tackles and six passes defended.
Cowboys Injuries: Trevon Diggs: Questionable (Shoulder), Tyron Smith: Questionable (Neck)
Panthers Impact Players
- Sam Darnold has thrown for 888 yards while completing 68.2% of his passes, with three touchdowns and one interception (296.0 yards per game).
- Christian McCaffrey has ran for a team-leading 201 yards on 52 attempts (67.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 54.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 16 passes for a team-high 163 yards.
- D.J. Moore has 22 catches (31 targets) and paces his team with 285 receiving yards (95.0 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- This season Haason Reddick leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- Shaq Thompson's 20 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Panthers Injuries: Dennis Daley: Questionable (Ankle), Russell Okung: Questionable (Groin), Tahir Whitehead: Questionable (Thigh)
