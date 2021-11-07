How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) host the Denver Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium and will look to build on a six-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Broncos
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
Betting Information for Dallas vs. Denver
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cowboys
-10
49.5
Dallas and Denver Stats
- The Cowboys rack up 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos give up (17.1).
- The Cowboys collect 129.1 more yards per game (454.9) than the Broncos give up per outing (325.8).
- This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (8).
- This year the Broncos score 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys surrender (23.1).
- The Broncos rack up 28.1 fewer yards per game (338.3) than the Cowboys allow (366.4).
- This year the Broncos have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).
Cowboys Impact Players
- This year Dak Prescott has 1,813 passing yards (259.0 yards per game) while going 158-for-216 (73.1%) and connecting on 16 touchdowns with four interceptions.
- Ezekiel Elliott has taken 118 carries for a team-high 571 rushing yards (81.6 per game) and five touchdowns. He's also caught 20 passes for 128 yards with one touchdown through the air.
- CeeDee Lamb has 39 catches (57 targets) and paces his team with 609 receiving yards (87.0 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- Randy Gregory has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 3.0 TFL and eight tackles.
- Micah Parsons' 42 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks make him the team's top tackler.
- Trevon Diggs has intercepted seven passes to lead the team while adding 24 tackles and 11 passes defended.
Cowboys Injuries: Chris Jones: Out (Abdomen), Aldon Smith: Questionable (Knee), Ezekiel Elliott: Questionable (Hamstring), Joe Thomas: Questionable (Wrist)
Broncos Impact Players
- Teddy Bridgewater has 1,914 passing yards (239.3 per game) with a 70.4% completion percentage (181-for-257), throwing for 13 touchdowns with five interceptions.
- Melvin Gordon III has ran for a team-leading 397 yards on 88 attempts (49.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for a team-high 148 yards and two touchdowns.
- Courtland Sutton has 40 catches (62 targets) and paces his team with 579 receiving yards (72.4 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Malik Reed has notched a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and 22 tackles.
- Kenny Young's 50 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and two sacks make him the team's top tackler.
- Justin Simmons has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 40 tackles and six passes defended eight this season.
Broncos Injuries: Bryce Callahan: Questionable (Ankle), Tim Patrick: Questionable (Hamstring), Nick Vannett: Questionable (Foot), Trey Marshall: Questionable (Illness), Phillip Lindsay: Questionable (Foot), Diontae Spencer: Doubtful (Shoulder), A.J. Bouye: Out (Concussion)
