    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the game against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) host the Denver Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium and will look to build on a six-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cowboys vs. Broncos

    Betting Information for Dallas vs. Denver

    Cowboys vs Broncos Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cowboys

    -10

    49.5

    Dallas and Denver Stats

    • The Cowboys rack up 15.0 more points per game (32.1) than the Broncos give up (17.1).
    • The Cowboys collect 129.1 more yards per game (454.9) than the Broncos give up per outing (325.8).
    • This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (8).
    • This year the Broncos score 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys surrender (23.1).
    • The Broncos rack up 28.1 fewer yards per game (338.3) than the Cowboys allow (366.4).
    • This year the Broncos have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).

    Cowboys Impact Players

    • This year Dak Prescott has 1,813 passing yards (259.0 yards per game) while going 158-for-216 (73.1%) and connecting on 16 touchdowns with four interceptions.
    • Ezekiel Elliott has taken 118 carries for a team-high 571 rushing yards (81.6 per game) and five touchdowns. He's also caught 20 passes for 128 yards with one touchdown through the air.
    • CeeDee Lamb has 39 catches (57 targets) and paces his team with 609 receiving yards (87.0 ypg) and four touchdowns.
    • Randy Gregory has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 3.0 TFL and eight tackles.
    • Micah Parsons' 42 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks make him the team's top tackler.
    • Trevon Diggs has intercepted seven passes to lead the team while adding 24 tackles and 11 passes defended.

    Cowboys Injuries: Chris Jones: Out (Abdomen), Aldon Smith: Questionable (Knee), Ezekiel Elliott: Questionable (Hamstring), Joe Thomas: Questionable (Wrist)

    Broncos Impact Players

    • Teddy Bridgewater has 1,914 passing yards (239.3 per game) with a 70.4% completion percentage (181-for-257), throwing for 13 touchdowns with five interceptions.
    • Melvin Gordon III has ran for a team-leading 397 yards on 88 attempts (49.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for a team-high 148 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Courtland Sutton has 40 catches (62 targets) and paces his team with 579 receiving yards (72.4 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • Malik Reed has notched a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and 22 tackles.
    • Kenny Young's 50 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and two sacks make him the team's top tackler.
    • Justin Simmons has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 40 tackles and six passes defended eight this season.

    Broncos Injuries: Bryce Callahan: Questionable (Ankle), Tim Patrick: Questionable (Hamstring), Nick Vannett: Questionable (Foot), Trey Marshall: Questionable (Illness), Phillip Lindsay: Questionable (Foot), Diontae Spencer: Doubtful (Shoulder), A.J. Bouye: Out (Concussion)

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
