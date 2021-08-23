How to Watch the Dallas Cowboys Online

As Dak Prescott attempts to return from last year’s season-ending injury, the Cowboys hope to prove that they are still worthy of being America’s team.

The Dallas Cowboys did not have the year they expected in 2020. However, after bringing in former Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike McCarthy to replace Jason Garrett, many thought that Dallas would once again rise to the top of the NFL.

That was not the case. Instead, they ended the year with an ugly 6-10 record.

Star quarterback Dak Prescott only played in four full games last year, but Dallas didn’t look like a Super Bowl team when they had the All-Pro on the field. In fact, it was only because of Prescott’s Herculean efforts that the Cowboys even found themselves with a chance to win some of those early contests.

With Prescott sidelined, running back Ezekiel Elliott was bottled up, and wide receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb had to deal with the likes of Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert operating the passing attack.

Yet, it was the team’s defense that really let them down. The Cowboys haven’t exactly been dominant defensively in recent years, but they were good enough. Unfortunately, last year’s output was a far cry from good enough. The unit’s overall ineptitude showed up in several ways: penalties, miscommunications, breakdowns, etc.

Jerry Jones made changes in the off-season. First, he brought in ex Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn to serve as the new defensive coordinator.

Then, he had the team select linebacker Micah Parsons, from Penn State with their first-round pick. Versatility is the name of the game on defense, and Parsons brings it in spades. He can make plays from sideline to sideline and offers the ability to operate in pass coverage and get after the quarterback as a pass rusher.

Linebacker was already considered the best part of Dallas’ defense, with Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith on the roster. Adding Parsons will only help to fortify the middle of the defense.

In the end, it all comes back to Prescott’s health. While the ankle is seemingly 100 percent, the quarterback has been held out of practice for most training camp due to shoulder soreness. As a result, he is unlikely to play in any of the team’s preseason games.

There’s much riding on this season; another outcome like 2020 could see Jones make a complete overhaul with the franchise. So be sure to tune in to see how the year unfolds.

