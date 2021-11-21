Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) makes a catch for a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (7-2) hit the road to play the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chiefs vs. Cowboys

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
    Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kansas City and Dallas Stats

    • This year, the Chiefs put up 4.5 more points per game (26.2) than the Cowboys surrender (21.7).
    • The Chiefs average 51.6 more yards per game (405.6) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (354).
    • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 20 times, three more than the Cowboys' takeaways (17).
    • The Cowboys rack up 31.6 points per game, 7.5 more than the Chiefs give up (24.1).
    • The Cowboys rack up 433.9 yards per game, 60.7 more yards than the 373.2 the Chiefs allow.
    • The Cowboys have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chiefs.

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • Patrick Mahomes II has 2,940 yards through the air (294 per game) and a 65.8% completion percentage (271-for-412), pitching 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He also has 227 rushing yards on 37 attempts (with one touchdown).
    • Darrel Williams has taken 95 carries for a team-leading 343 rushing yards (34.3 per game) and four touchdowns. He's also caught 31 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown through the air.
    • Tyreek Hill has 75 catches (on 111 targets) and leads the team with 855 receiving yards (85.5 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
    • Chris Jones has three sacks to lead the team, and has also added four TFL and 12 tackles.
    • Nick Bolton has collected 75 tackles and 10 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 46 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended 10 this season.

    Chiefs Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    L'Jarius Sneed

    CB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Lucas Niang

    OL

    Ribs

    Out

    Armani Watts

    S

    Illness

    Questionable

    Derrick Nnadi

    DT

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Trey Smith

    OL

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dorian O'Daniel

    LB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Mike Hughes

    CB

    Elbow

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tyreek Hill

    WR

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cowboys Impact Players

    • This season, Dak Prescott has collected 2,341 passing yards (260.1 per game) while completing 201 of 286 passes (70.3%), with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has added 91 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 10.1 yards per game.
    • Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for a team-high 663 yards on 142 attempts (73.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 168 receiving yards on 26 catches and one touchdown.
    • This year CeeDee Lamb has 47 catches and leads the team with 726 yards (80.7 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
    • Micah Parsons boasts an impressive stat line to lead the team in sacks and total tackles, racking up six sacks, 11 TFL and 58 tackles.
    • This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with eight interceptions and has added 28 tackles and 13 passes defended.

    Cowboys Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Kelvin Joseph

    CB

    Not injury related

    Out

    Nahshon Wright

    CB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Tyron Smith

    OT

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Greg Zuerlein

    K

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Will Grier

    QB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cedrick Wilson

    WR

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    CeeDee Lamb

    WR

    Tricep

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chiefs Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/1/2021

    Giants

    W 20-17

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Packers

    W 13-7

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Raiders

    W 41-14

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Cowboys

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Away

    Cowboys Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Minnesota

    W 20-16

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Denver

    L 30-16

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Atlanta

    W 43-3

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Las Vegas

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
