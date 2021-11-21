Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (7-2) hit the road to play the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Cowboys
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Kansas City and Dallas Stats
- This year, the Chiefs put up 4.5 more points per game (26.2) than the Cowboys surrender (21.7).
- The Chiefs average 51.6 more yards per game (405.6) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (354).
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 20 times, three more than the Cowboys' takeaways (17).
- The Cowboys rack up 31.6 points per game, 7.5 more than the Chiefs give up (24.1).
- The Cowboys rack up 433.9 yards per game, 60.7 more yards than the 373.2 the Chiefs allow.
- The Cowboys have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chiefs.
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II has 2,940 yards through the air (294 per game) and a 65.8% completion percentage (271-for-412), pitching 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He also has 227 rushing yards on 37 attempts (with one touchdown).
- Darrel Williams has taken 95 carries for a team-leading 343 rushing yards (34.3 per game) and four touchdowns. He's also caught 31 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown through the air.
- Tyreek Hill has 75 catches (on 111 targets) and leads the team with 855 receiving yards (85.5 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
- Chris Jones has three sacks to lead the team, and has also added four TFL and 12 tackles.
- Nick Bolton has collected 75 tackles and 10 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 46 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended 10 this season.
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
L'Jarius Sneed
CB
Knee
Questionable
Lucas Niang
OL
Ribs
Out
Armani Watts
S
Illness
Questionable
Derrick Nnadi
DT
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Trey Smith
OL
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Dorian O'Daniel
LB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Mike Hughes
CB
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
Tyreek Hill
WR
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Cowboys Impact Players
- This season, Dak Prescott has collected 2,341 passing yards (260.1 per game) while completing 201 of 286 passes (70.3%), with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has added 91 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 10.1 yards per game.
- Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for a team-high 663 yards on 142 attempts (73.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 168 receiving yards on 26 catches and one touchdown.
- This year CeeDee Lamb has 47 catches and leads the team with 726 yards (80.7 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
- Micah Parsons boasts an impressive stat line to lead the team in sacks and total tackles, racking up six sacks, 11 TFL and 58 tackles.
- This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with eight interceptions and has added 28 tackles and 13 passes defended.
Cowboys Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Kelvin Joseph
CB
Not injury related
Out
Nahshon Wright
CB
Hamstring
Questionable
Tyron Smith
OT
Ankle
Questionable
Greg Zuerlein
K
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Will Grier
QB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Cedrick Wilson
WR
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Tricep
Full Participation In Practice
Chiefs Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/1/2021
Giants
W 20-17
Home
11/7/2021
Packers
W 13-7
Home
11/14/2021
Raiders
W 41-14
Away
11/21/2021
Cowboys
-
Home
12/5/2021
Broncos
-
Home
12/12/2021
Raiders
-
Home
12/16/2021
Chargers
-
Away
Cowboys Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Minnesota
W 20-16
Away
11/7/2021
Denver
L 30-16
Home
11/14/2021
Atlanta
W 43-3
Home
11/21/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
11/25/2021
Las Vegas
-
Home
12/2/2021
New Orleans
-
Away
12/12/2021
Washington
-
Away
