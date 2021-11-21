Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) makes a catch for a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (7-2) hit the road to play the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City and Dallas Stats

This year, the Chiefs put up 4.5 more points per game (26.2) than the Cowboys surrender (21.7).

The Chiefs average 51.6 more yards per game (405.6) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (354).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 20 times, three more than the Cowboys' takeaways (17).

The Cowboys rack up 31.6 points per game, 7.5 more than the Chiefs give up (24.1).

The Cowboys rack up 433.9 yards per game, 60.7 more yards than the 373.2 the Chiefs allow.

The Cowboys have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chiefs.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has 2,940 yards through the air (294 per game) and a 65.8% completion percentage (271-for-412), pitching 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He also has 227 rushing yards on 37 attempts (with one touchdown).

Darrel Williams has taken 95 carries for a team-leading 343 rushing yards (34.3 per game) and four touchdowns. He's also caught 31 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown through the air.

Tyreek Hill has 75 catches (on 111 targets) and leads the team with 855 receiving yards (85.5 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

Chris Jones has three sacks to lead the team, and has also added four TFL and 12 tackles.

Nick Bolton has collected 75 tackles and 10 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Tyrann Mathieu has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 46 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended 10 this season.

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee Questionable Lucas Niang OL Ribs Out Armani Watts S Illness Questionable Derrick Nnadi DT Hip Full Participation In Practice Trey Smith OL Ankle Full Participation In Practice Dorian O'Daniel LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Mike Hughes CB Elbow Full Participation In Practice Tyreek Hill WR Groin Full Participation In Practice

Cowboys Impact Players

This season, Dak Prescott has collected 2,341 passing yards (260.1 per game) while completing 201 of 286 passes (70.3%), with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has added 91 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 10.1 yards per game.

Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for a team-high 663 yards on 142 attempts (73.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 168 receiving yards on 26 catches and one touchdown.

This year CeeDee Lamb has 47 catches and leads the team with 726 yards (80.7 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.

Micah Parsons boasts an impressive stat line to lead the team in sacks and total tackles, racking up six sacks, 11 TFL and 58 tackles.

This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with eight interceptions and has added 28 tackles and 13 passes defended.

Cowboys Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Kelvin Joseph CB Not injury related Out Nahshon Wright CB Hamstring Questionable Tyron Smith OT Ankle Questionable Greg Zuerlein K Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Will Grier QB Knee Full Participation In Practice Cedrick Wilson WR Shoulder Full Participation In Practice CeeDee Lamb WR Tricep Full Participation In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/1/2021 Giants W 20-17 Home 11/7/2021 Packers W 13-7 Home 11/14/2021 Raiders W 41-14 Away 11/21/2021 Cowboys - Home 12/5/2021 Broncos - Home 12/12/2021 Raiders - Home 12/16/2021 Chargers - Away

Cowboys Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Minnesota W 20-16 Away 11/7/2021 Denver L 30-16 Home 11/14/2021 Atlanta W 43-3 Home 11/21/2021 Kansas City - Away 11/25/2021 Las Vegas - Home 12/2/2021 New Orleans - Away 12/12/2021 Washington - Away

