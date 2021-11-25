Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) visit the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium and will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cowboys vs. Raiders

    Betting Information for Dallas vs. Las Vegas

    Cowboys vs Raiders Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cowboys

    -7.5

    50.5

    Dallas and Las Vegas Stats

    • The Cowboys put up 29.3 points per game, 3.1 more than the Raiders allow per outing (26.2).
    • The Cowboys rack up 418.1 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 352.9 the Raiders allow per matchup.
    • This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Raiders' takeaways (12).
    • The Raiders average just 0.9 more points per game (22.3) than the Cowboys allow (21.4).
    • The Raiders average 373.3 yards per game, just 17.7 more than the 355.6 the Cowboys allow.
    • The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 19 takeaways.

    Cowboys Impact Players

    • Dak Prescott has passed for 2,557 yards (229-for-329), with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions (255.7 yards per game).
    • Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for a team-high 695 yards (69.5 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 204 receiving yards on 32 catches and one touchdown.
    • CeeDee Lamb has 50 catches (on 77 targets) and leads the team with 740 receiving yards (74.0 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
    • This season Micah Parsons has team-high numbers in both sacks and tackles, collecting 8.0 sacks, 13.0 TFL and 62 tackles.
    • This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with eight interceptions and has added 32 tackles and 13 passes defended.

    Cowboys Injuries: Greg Zuerlein: Questionable (Back), Anthony Brown: Questionable (Ribs)

    Raiders Impact Players

    • This season Derek Carr has recorded 3,041 passing yards (304.1 per game) while going 254-for-374 (67.9%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
    • Josh Jacobs has rushed for a team-leading 333 yards on 89 attempts (33.3 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 17.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 28 passes for 173 yards.
    • Darren Waller has been targeted 79 times and has 51 catches, leading his team with 610 yards (61.0 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
    • Yannick Ngakoue has notched a team-leading 7.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 20 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Denzel Perryman has collected 114 tackles and 4.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Johnathan Abram leads the team with one interception and has added 82 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

    Raiders Injuries: Erik Harris: Questionable (Calf), Clelin Ferrell: Questionable (Not Injury Related)

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    4:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
