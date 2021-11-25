Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) visit the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium and will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Raiders
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
Betting Information for Dallas vs. Las Vegas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cowboys
-7.5
50.5
Dallas and Las Vegas Stats
- The Cowboys put up 29.3 points per game, 3.1 more than the Raiders allow per outing (26.2).
- The Cowboys rack up 418.1 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 352.9 the Raiders allow per matchup.
- This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Raiders' takeaways (12).
- The Raiders average just 0.9 more points per game (22.3) than the Cowboys allow (21.4).
- The Raiders average 373.3 yards per game, just 17.7 more than the 355.6 the Cowboys allow.
- The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 19 takeaways.
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has passed for 2,557 yards (229-for-329), with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions (255.7 yards per game).
- Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for a team-high 695 yards (69.5 per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 204 receiving yards on 32 catches and one touchdown.
- CeeDee Lamb has 50 catches (on 77 targets) and leads the team with 740 receiving yards (74.0 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- This season Micah Parsons has team-high numbers in both sacks and tackles, collecting 8.0 sacks, 13.0 TFL and 62 tackles.
- This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with eight interceptions and has added 32 tackles and 13 passes defended.
Cowboys Injuries: Greg Zuerlein: Questionable (Back), Anthony Brown: Questionable (Ribs)
Raiders Impact Players
- This season Derek Carr has recorded 3,041 passing yards (304.1 per game) while going 254-for-374 (67.9%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
- Josh Jacobs has rushed for a team-leading 333 yards on 89 attempts (33.3 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 17.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 28 passes for 173 yards.
- Darren Waller has been targeted 79 times and has 51 catches, leading his team with 610 yards (61.0 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- Yannick Ngakoue has notched a team-leading 7.0 sacks, while adding 4.0 TFL and 20 tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Denzel Perryman has collected 114 tackles and 4.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Johnathan Abram leads the team with one interception and has added 82 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended.
Raiders Injuries: Erik Harris: Questionable (Calf), Clelin Ferrell: Questionable (Not Injury Related)
