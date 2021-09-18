Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

September 18, 2021
How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) carries the ball against the Washington Football Teamat FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) and the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) play at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles and Dallas Stats

  • Last year, the Chargers averaged 5.6 fewer points per game (24) than the Cowboys allowed (29.6).
  • The Chargers racked up just 4.3 fewer yards per game (382.1) than the Cowboys gave up per contest (386.4) last year.
  • Last season the Chargers had 16 turnovers, seven fewer than the Cowboys had takeaways (23).
  • The Cowboys put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Chargers gave up (26.6) last year.
  • The Cowboys collected 28.4 more yards per game (371.8) than the Chargers gave up per matchup (343.4) last year.
  • Last year the Cowboys turned the ball over 26 times, seven more than the Chargers' takeaways (19).

Chargers Impact Players

  • Justin Herbert threw for 4,336 yards last season (271 per game) while completing 66.6% of his passes (396-for-595), with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also carried the ball 55 times for 234 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per game.
  • Austin Ekeler took 116 carries for 530 rushing yards a season ago (53 per game) and scored one touchdown. He also caught 54 passes for 403 yards and two TDs.
  • Last year Keenan Allen was targeted 147 times and collected 100 catches for 992 yards and eight touchdowns.
  • Last season, Joey Bosa racked up 7.5 sacks, 15 TFL and 39 tackles.
  • Kenneth Murray totaled 107 tackles, five TFL, and one sack over his last campaign.
  • Michael Davis intercepted three passes while adding 63 tackles, two TFL, and 14 passes defended a season ago.

Cowboys Impact Players

  • Last season Dak Prescott totaled 1,856 passing yards (371.2 per game) while going 151-for-222 (68%) and throwing for nine touchdowns with four interceptions. He added 93 rushing yards on 18 carries and three TDs.
  • Ezekiel Elliott took 244 attempts for 979 rushing yards a season ago (61.2 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He also caught 52 passes for 338 yards with two TDs through the air.
  • Last year Amari Cooper reeled in 92 passes for 1,114 yards (69.6 per game) with five touchdowns.
  • Last season Demarcus Lawrence collected 6.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 58 tackles.
  • Jaylon Smith's 2020 campaign saw him total 154 tackles, five TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.
  • Trevon Diggs intercepted three passes while adding 58 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and 14 passes defended a season ago.

Chargers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Washington

W 20-16

Away

9/19/2021

Cowboys

-

Home

9/26/2021

Chiefs

-

Away

10/4/2021

Raiders

-

Home

10/10/2021

Browns

-

Home

Cowboys Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/9/2021

Tampa Bay

L 31-29

Away

9/19/2021

Los Angeles

-

Away

9/27/2021

Philadelphia

-

Home

10/3/2021

Carolina

-

Home

10/10/2021

New York

-

Home

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
