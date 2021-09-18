Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) and the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) play at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Cowboys
- Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles and Dallas Stats
- Last year, the Chargers averaged 5.6 fewer points per game (24) than the Cowboys allowed (29.6).
- The Chargers racked up just 4.3 fewer yards per game (382.1) than the Cowboys gave up per contest (386.4) last year.
- Last season the Chargers had 16 turnovers, seven fewer than the Cowboys had takeaways (23).
- The Cowboys put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Chargers gave up (26.6) last year.
- The Cowboys collected 28.4 more yards per game (371.8) than the Chargers gave up per matchup (343.4) last year.
- Last year the Cowboys turned the ball over 26 times, seven more than the Chargers' takeaways (19).
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert threw for 4,336 yards last season (271 per game) while completing 66.6% of his passes (396-for-595), with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also carried the ball 55 times for 234 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per game.
- Austin Ekeler took 116 carries for 530 rushing yards a season ago (53 per game) and scored one touchdown. He also caught 54 passes for 403 yards and two TDs.
- Last year Keenan Allen was targeted 147 times and collected 100 catches for 992 yards and eight touchdowns.
- Last season, Joey Bosa racked up 7.5 sacks, 15 TFL and 39 tackles.
- Kenneth Murray totaled 107 tackles, five TFL, and one sack over his last campaign.
- Michael Davis intercepted three passes while adding 63 tackles, two TFL, and 14 passes defended a season ago.
Cowboys Impact Players
- Last season Dak Prescott totaled 1,856 passing yards (371.2 per game) while going 151-for-222 (68%) and throwing for nine touchdowns with four interceptions. He added 93 rushing yards on 18 carries and three TDs.
- Ezekiel Elliott took 244 attempts for 979 rushing yards a season ago (61.2 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He also caught 52 passes for 338 yards with two TDs through the air.
- Last year Amari Cooper reeled in 92 passes for 1,114 yards (69.6 per game) with five touchdowns.
- Last season Demarcus Lawrence collected 6.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 58 tackles.
- Jaylon Smith's 2020 campaign saw him total 154 tackles, five TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.
- Trevon Diggs intercepted three passes while adding 58 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and 14 passes defended a season ago.
Chargers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Washington
W 20-16
Away
9/19/2021
Cowboys
-
Home
9/26/2021
Chiefs
-
Away
10/4/2021
Raiders
-
Home
10/10/2021
Browns
-
Home
Cowboys Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/9/2021
Tampa Bay
L 31-29
Away
9/19/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
9/27/2021
Philadelphia
-
Home
10/3/2021
Carolina
-
Home
10/10/2021
New York
-
Home
How To Watch
September
19
2021
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:25
PM/EST
