Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Cowboys (5-1) head into a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium on a five-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
Minnesota and Dallas Stats
- The Vikings score 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per matchup the Cowboys surrender.
- The Vikings collect 33 more yards per game (414.2) than the Cowboys allow per outing (381.2).
- This year, the Vikings have five turnovers, nine fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).
- The Cowboys put up 11.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Vikings surrender (22.8).
- The Cowboys average 460.8 yards per game, 102.5 more yards than the 358.3 the Vikings allow.
- This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over seven times, while the Vikings have forced 7 turnovers.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins has 1,769 passing yards (294.8 per game) and a 69.5% completion percentage (166-for-239), heaving 13 touchdown passes and two interceptions.
- Dalvin Cook has 80 rushing attempts for a team-leading 366 rushing yards (61 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Justin Jefferson has 41 receptions for a team-high 542 yards (90.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Danielle Hunter has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected six TFL and 33 tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, Eric Kendricks has 60 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Vikings Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Michael Pierce
DT
Elbow
Out
Anthony Barr
LB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Patrick Jones II
DE
Knee
Doubtful
Dede Westbrook
WR
Ankle
Questionable
Adam Thielen
WR
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Alexander Mattison
RB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has 1,813 passing yards (302.2 per game) with a 73.1% completion percentage (158-for-216), throwing for 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also has 70 rushing yards on 22 carries.
- Ezekiel Elliott has picked up a team-best 521 rushing yards (86.8 per game) and five touchdowns. He has tacked on 16 receptions for 105 yards and one TD.
- CeeDee Lamb has 33 catches (49 targets) and paces his team with 497 receiving yards (82.8 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Randy Gregory has four sacks to lead the team, and has also added three TFL and seven tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Jayron Kearse has racked up 36 tackles and four TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- Trevon Diggs has a team-high seven interceptions and has tacked on 23 tackles and 11 passes defended six this season.
Cowboys Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tyron Smith
OT
Ankle
Questionable
Dak Prescott
QB
Calf
Questionable
Trevon Diggs
CB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Dorance Armstrong Jr.
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Donovan Wilson
S
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Cedrick Wilson
WR
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Randy Gregory
DE
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Vikings Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Browns
L 14-7
Home
10/10/2021
Lions
W 19-17
Home
10/17/2021
Panthers
W 34-28
Away
10/31/2021
Cowboys
-
Home
11/7/2021
Ravens
-
Away
11/14/2021
Chargers
-
Away
11/21/2021
Packers
-
Home
Cowboys Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Carolina
W 36-28
Home
10/10/2021
New York
W 44-20
Home
10/17/2021
New England
W 35-29
Away
10/31/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
11/7/2021
Denver
-
Home
11/14/2021
Atlanta
-
Home
11/21/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
