Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

The Dallas Cowboys (5-1) head into a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium on a five-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Cowboys

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Minnesota and Dallas Stats

The Vikings score 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per matchup the Cowboys surrender.

The Vikings collect 33 more yards per game (414.2) than the Cowboys allow per outing (381.2).

This year, the Vikings have five turnovers, nine fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).

The Cowboys put up 11.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Vikings surrender (22.8).

The Cowboys average 460.8 yards per game, 102.5 more yards than the 358.3 the Vikings allow.

This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over seven times, while the Vikings have forced 7 turnovers.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has 1,769 passing yards (294.8 per game) and a 69.5% completion percentage (166-for-239), heaving 13 touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Dalvin Cook has 80 rushing attempts for a team-leading 366 rushing yards (61 per game) and two touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson has 41 receptions for a team-high 542 yards (90.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Danielle Hunter has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected six TFL and 33 tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Eric Kendricks has 60 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Vikings Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Michael Pierce DT Elbow Out Anthony Barr LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Patrick Jones II DE Knee Doubtful Dede Westbrook WR Ankle Questionable Adam Thielen WR Foot Full Participation In Practice Alexander Mattison RB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has 1,813 passing yards (302.2 per game) with a 73.1% completion percentage (158-for-216), throwing for 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also has 70 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Ezekiel Elliott has picked up a team-best 521 rushing yards (86.8 per game) and five touchdowns. He has tacked on 16 receptions for 105 yards and one TD.

CeeDee Lamb has 33 catches (49 targets) and paces his team with 497 receiving yards (82.8 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Randy Gregory has four sacks to lead the team, and has also added three TFL and seven tackles.

Over the current campaign, Jayron Kearse has racked up 36 tackles and four TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Trevon Diggs has a team-high seven interceptions and has tacked on 23 tackles and 11 passes defended six this season.

Cowboys Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyron Smith OT Ankle Questionable Dak Prescott QB Calf Questionable Trevon Diggs CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Dorance Armstrong Jr. DE Ankle Questionable Donovan Wilson S Groin Full Participation In Practice Cedrick Wilson WR Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Randy Gregory DE Knee Full Participation In Practice

Vikings Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Browns L 14-7 Home 10/10/2021 Lions W 19-17 Home 10/17/2021 Panthers W 34-28 Away 10/31/2021 Cowboys - Home 11/7/2021 Ravens - Away 11/14/2021 Chargers - Away 11/21/2021 Packers - Home

Cowboys Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Carolina W 36-28 Home 10/10/2021 New York W 44-20 Home 10/17/2021 New England W 35-29 Away 10/31/2021 Minnesota - Away 11/7/2021 Denver - Home 11/14/2021 Atlanta - Home 11/21/2021 Kansas City - Away

