Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    November 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes the ball in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes the ball in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Cowboys (5-1) head into a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium on a five-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Vikings vs. Cowboys

    Minnesota and Dallas Stats

    • The Vikings score 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per matchup the Cowboys surrender.
    • The Vikings collect 33 more yards per game (414.2) than the Cowboys allow per outing (381.2).
    • This year, the Vikings have five turnovers, nine fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).
    • The Cowboys put up 11.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Vikings surrender (22.8).
    • The Cowboys average 460.8 yards per game, 102.5 more yards than the 358.3 the Vikings allow.
    • This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over seven times, while the Vikings have forced 7 turnovers.

    Vikings Impact Players

    • Kirk Cousins has 1,769 passing yards (294.8 per game) and a 69.5% completion percentage (166-for-239), heaving 13 touchdown passes and two interceptions.
    • Dalvin Cook has 80 rushing attempts for a team-leading 366 rushing yards (61 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Justin Jefferson has 41 receptions for a team-high 542 yards (90.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Danielle Hunter has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected six TFL and 33 tackles.
    • Over the course of his current campaign, Eric Kendricks has 60 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Vikings Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Michael Pierce

    DT

    Elbow

    Out

    Anthony Barr

    LB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Patrick Jones II

    DE

    Knee

    Doubtful

    Dede Westbrook

    WR

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Adam Thielen

    WR

    Foot

    Full Participation In Practice

    Alexander Mattison

    RB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cowboys Impact Players

    • Dak Prescott has 1,813 passing yards (302.2 per game) with a 73.1% completion percentage (158-for-216), throwing for 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also has 70 rushing yards on 22 carries.
    • Ezekiel Elliott has picked up a team-best 521 rushing yards (86.8 per game) and five touchdowns. He has tacked on 16 receptions for 105 yards and one TD.
    • CeeDee Lamb has 33 catches (49 targets) and paces his team with 497 receiving yards (82.8 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • Randy Gregory has four sacks to lead the team, and has also added three TFL and seven tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Jayron Kearse has racked up 36 tackles and four TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • Trevon Diggs has a team-high seven interceptions and has tacked on 23 tackles and 11 passes defended six this season.

    Cowboys Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tyron Smith

    OT

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Dak Prescott

    QB

    Calf

    Questionable

    Trevon Diggs

    CB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dorance Armstrong Jr.

    DE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Donovan Wilson

    S

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cedrick Wilson

    WR

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Randy Gregory

    DE

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Vikings Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Browns

    L 14-7

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Lions

    W 19-17

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Panthers

    W 34-28

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Cowboys

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Ravens

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Packers

    -

    Home

    Cowboys Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Carolina

    W 36-28

    Home

    10/10/2021

    New York

    W 44-20

    Home

    10/17/2021

    New England

    W 35-29

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Denver

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Atlanta

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

