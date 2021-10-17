Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the New England Patriots (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Cowboys

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Dallas and New England Stats

This year, the Cowboys put up 15.6 more points per game (34) than the Patriots give up (18.4).

The Cowboys average 122 more yards per game (439.6) than the Patriots give up per matchup (317.6).

The Cowboys have five giveaways this season, while the Patriots have six takeaways.

The Patriots put up 19.2 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the Cowboys surrender (23.4).

The Patriots rack up 70.6 fewer yards per game (319.8) than the Cowboys give up (390.4).

The Patriots have nine giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 12 takeaways.

Cowboys Impact Players

This season Dak Prescott has 1,368 passing yards (273.6 yards per game) while going 122-for-165 (73.9%) and throwing 13 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has tacked on 60 rushing yards, averaging 12 yards per game.

Ezekiel Elliott has 85 carries for a team-high 452 rushing yards (90.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb has reeled in 24 passes for a team-high 348 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 69.6 receiving yards per game.

Micah Parsons has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected three TFL and 25 tackles.

Jayron Kearse has racked up 31 tackles and three TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with six interceptions and has added 18 tackles and 10 passes defended.

Cowboys Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Donovan Wilson S Groin Questionable Damontae Kazee S Hip Questionable Randy Gregory DE Knee Questionable Ezekiel Elliott RB Ribs Questionable Trevon Diggs CB Ankle Questionable Dorance Armstrong Jr. DE Ankle Out Tyron Smith OT Neck Questionable Ty Nsekhe OT Illness Full Participation In Practice

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has thrown for 1,243 yards while completing 71.1% of his passes, with five touchdowns and five interceptions (248.6 yards per game).

Damien Harris has 63 attempts for a team-high 230 rushing yards (46 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jakobi Meyers has been targeted 46 times and has 31 catches, leading his team with 302 yards (60.4 per game).

Matthew Judon has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 20 tackles.

Kyle Dugger's 29 tackles and four TFL make him the team's leading tackler.

This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 22 tackles and five passes defended.

Patriots Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Kyle Van Noy LB Groin Questionable Ronnie Perkins LB Ankle Questionable Jalen Mills CB Hamstring Questionable J.J. Taylor RB Groin Questionable Jonathan Jones DB Ankle Questionable Justin Herron OL Abdomen Questionable Nick Folk K Left knee Questionable Shaun Wade CB Concussion Out Shaq Mason OL Abdomen Out Damien Harris RB Ribs Questionable Kyle Dugger DB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Cody Davis DB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Cowboys Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/27/2021 Eagles W 41-21 Home 10/3/2021 Panthers W 36-28 Home 10/10/2021 Giants W 44-20 Home 10/17/2021 Patriots - Away 10/31/2021 Vikings - Away 11/7/2021 Broncos - Home 11/14/2021 Falcons - Home

Patriots Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 New Orleans L 28-13 Home 10/3/2021 Tampa Bay L 19-17 Home 10/10/2021 Houston W 25-22 Away 10/17/2021 Dallas - Home 10/24/2021 New York - Home 10/31/2021 Los Angeles - Away 11/7/2021 Carolina - Away

