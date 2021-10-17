Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the New England Patriots (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Patriots vs. Cowboys
- Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
Dallas and New England Stats
- This year, the Cowboys put up 15.6 more points per game (34) than the Patriots give up (18.4).
- The Cowboys average 122 more yards per game (439.6) than the Patriots give up per matchup (317.6).
- The Cowboys have five giveaways this season, while the Patriots have six takeaways.
- The Patriots put up 19.2 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the Cowboys surrender (23.4).
- The Patriots rack up 70.6 fewer yards per game (319.8) than the Cowboys give up (390.4).
- The Patriots have nine giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 12 takeaways.
Cowboys Impact Players
- This season Dak Prescott has 1,368 passing yards (273.6 yards per game) while going 122-for-165 (73.9%) and throwing 13 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has tacked on 60 rushing yards, averaging 12 yards per game.
- Ezekiel Elliott has 85 carries for a team-high 452 rushing yards (90.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
- CeeDee Lamb has reeled in 24 passes for a team-high 348 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 69.6 receiving yards per game.
- Micah Parsons has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected three TFL and 25 tackles.
- Jayron Kearse has racked up 31 tackles and three TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with six interceptions and has added 18 tackles and 10 passes defended.
Cowboys Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Donovan Wilson
S
Groin
Questionable
Damontae Kazee
S
Hip
Questionable
Randy Gregory
DE
Knee
Questionable
Ezekiel Elliott
RB
Ribs
Questionable
Trevon Diggs
CB
Ankle
Questionable
Dorance Armstrong Jr.
DE
Ankle
Out
Tyron Smith
OT
Neck
Questionable
Ty Nsekhe
OT
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has thrown for 1,243 yards while completing 71.1% of his passes, with five touchdowns and five interceptions (248.6 yards per game).
- Damien Harris has 63 attempts for a team-high 230 rushing yards (46 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Jakobi Meyers has been targeted 46 times and has 31 catches, leading his team with 302 yards (60.4 per game).
- Matthew Judon has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 20 tackles.
- Kyle Dugger's 29 tackles and four TFL make him the team's leading tackler.
- This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 22 tackles and five passes defended.
Patriots Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Kyle Van Noy
LB
Groin
Questionable
Ronnie Perkins
LB
Ankle
Questionable
Jalen Mills
CB
Hamstring
Questionable
J.J. Taylor
RB
Groin
Questionable
Jonathan Jones
DB
Ankle
Questionable
Justin Herron
OL
Abdomen
Questionable
Nick Folk
K
Left knee
Questionable
Shaun Wade
CB
Concussion
Out
Shaq Mason
OL
Abdomen
Out
Damien Harris
RB
Ribs
Questionable
Kyle Dugger
DB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Cody Davis
DB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Ja'Whaun Bentley
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Cowboys Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/27/2021
Eagles
W 41-21
Home
10/3/2021
Panthers
W 36-28
Home
10/10/2021
Giants
W 44-20
Home
10/17/2021
Patriots
-
Away
10/31/2021
Vikings
-
Away
11/7/2021
Broncos
-
Home
11/14/2021
Falcons
-
Home
Patriots Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
New Orleans
L 28-13
Home
10/3/2021
Tampa Bay
L 19-17
Home
10/10/2021
Houston
W 25-22
Away
10/17/2021
Dallas
-
Home
10/24/2021
New York
-
Home
10/31/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
11/7/2021
Carolina
-
Away
