Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    • October 17, 2021
    Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the New England Patriots (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Patriots vs. Cowboys

    Dallas and New England Stats

    • This year, the Cowboys put up 15.6 more points per game (34) than the Patriots give up (18.4).
    • The Cowboys average 122 more yards per game (439.6) than the Patriots give up per matchup (317.6).
    • The Cowboys have five giveaways this season, while the Patriots have six takeaways.
    • The Patriots put up 19.2 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the Cowboys surrender (23.4).
    • The Patriots rack up 70.6 fewer yards per game (319.8) than the Cowboys give up (390.4).
    • The Patriots have nine giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 12 takeaways.

    Cowboys Impact Players

    • This season Dak Prescott has 1,368 passing yards (273.6 yards per game) while going 122-for-165 (73.9%) and throwing 13 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has tacked on 60 rushing yards, averaging 12 yards per game.
    • Ezekiel Elliott has 85 carries for a team-high 452 rushing yards (90.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • CeeDee Lamb has reeled in 24 passes for a team-high 348 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 69.6 receiving yards per game.
    • Micah Parsons has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected three TFL and 25 tackles.
    • Jayron Kearse has racked up 31 tackles and three TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with six interceptions and has added 18 tackles and 10 passes defended.

    Cowboys Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Donovan Wilson

    S

    Groin

    Questionable

    Damontae Kazee

    S

    Hip

    Questionable

    Randy Gregory

    DE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Ezekiel Elliott

    RB

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Trevon Diggs

    CB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Dorance Armstrong Jr.

    DE

    Ankle

    Out

    Tyron Smith

    OT

    Neck

    Questionable

    Ty Nsekhe

    OT

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Patriots Impact Players

    • Mac Jones has thrown for 1,243 yards while completing 71.1% of his passes, with five touchdowns and five interceptions (248.6 yards per game).
    • Damien Harris has 63 attempts for a team-high 230 rushing yards (46 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Jakobi Meyers has been targeted 46 times and has 31 catches, leading his team with 302 yards (60.4 per game).
    • Matthew Judon has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 20 tackles.
    • Kyle Dugger's 29 tackles and four TFL make him the team's leading tackler.
    • This season J.C. Jackson leads the team with two interceptions and has added 22 tackles and five passes defended.

    Patriots Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Kyle Van Noy

    LB

    Groin

    Questionable

    Ronnie Perkins

    LB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Jalen Mills

    CB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    J.J. Taylor

    RB

    Groin

    Questionable

    Jonathan Jones

    DB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Justin Herron

    OL

    Abdomen

    Questionable

    Nick Folk

    K

    Left knee

    Questionable

    Shaun Wade

    CB

    Concussion

    Out

    Shaq Mason

    OL

    Abdomen

    Out

    Damien Harris

    RB

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Kyle Dugger

    DB

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cody Davis

    DB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ja'Whaun Bentley

    LB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cowboys Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/27/2021

    Eagles

    W 41-21

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Panthers

    W 36-28

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Giants

    W 44-20

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Patriots

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Home

    Patriots Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    New Orleans

    L 28-13

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Tampa Bay

    L 19-17

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Houston

    W 25-22

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    New York

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Carolina

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

