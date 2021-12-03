Nov 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (5-6) host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Caesars Superdome and will try to break a four-game losing streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Saints vs. Cowboys

Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Dallas and New Orleans Stats

The Cowboys score seven more points per game (29.6) than the Saints give up (22.6).

The Cowboys collect 76.1 more yards per game (419.8) than the Saints allow per matchup (343.7).

The Cowboys have 15 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 16 takeaways.

This season the Saints average just 0.7 more points per game (23.4) than the Cowboys surrender (22.7).

The Saints average 60.1 fewer yards per game (309.4) than the Cowboys give up per outing (369.5).

The Saints have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 19 takeaways.

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has racked up 2,932 passing yards (266.5 per game) while completing 261 of 376 passes (69.4%), with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Ezekiel Elliott has racked up a team-high 720 yards (65.5 YPG) and picked up eight touchdowns. He also averages 20.7 receiving yards, catching 38 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown.

CeeDee Lamb has 50 catches (77 targets) and paces his team with 740 receiving yards (67.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

This season Micah Parsons leads the team with nine sacks and has added 15 TFL and 67 tackles.

Jayron Kearse has racked up 73 tackles, six TFL, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Trevon Diggs has picked off eight passes to lead the team while adding 37 tackles and 13 passes defended.

Cowboys Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Malik Turner WR Illness Questionable Amari Cooper WR Covid-19 Questionable Cedrick Wilson WR Ankle Out CeeDee Lamb WR Concussion Full Participation In Practice Tarell Basham DE Chest Limited Participation In Practice

Saints Impact Players

Trevor Siemian has passed for 1,083 yards (99-of-173), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (98.5 yards per game).

Alvin Kamara has ran for a team-leading 530 yards on 146 attempts (48.2 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 28.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 32 passes for a team-high 310 yards and four touchdowns.

Deonte Harris has 27 catches (45 targets) and paces his team with 427 receiving yards (38.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Marcus Davenport has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 26 tackles.

Demario Davis' 76 tackles, 11 TFL, and three sacks make him the team's tackle leader.

P.J. Williams has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 22 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended 11 this season.

Saints Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Questionable Alvin Kamara RB Knee Questionable Terron Armstead OT Knee Questionable Marcus Davenport DE Shoulder Out Tanoh Kpassagnon DE Ankle Out Kaden Elliss LB Hamstring Out Andrew Dowell LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Paulson Adebo CB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Mark Ingram II RB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Cowboys Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Falcons W 43-3 Home 11/21/2021 Chiefs L 19-9 Away 11/25/2021 Raiders L 36-33 Home 12/2/2021 Saints - Away 12/12/2021 Washington - Away 12/19/2021 Giants - Away 12/26/2021 Washington - Home

Saints Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Tennessee L 23-21 Away 11/21/2021 Philadelphia L 40-29 Away 11/25/2021 Buffalo L 31-6 Home 12/2/2021 Dallas - Home 12/12/2021 New York - Away 12/19/2021 Tampa Bay - Away 12/27/2021 Miami - Home

