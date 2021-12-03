Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Saints (5-6) host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Caesars Superdome and will try to break a four-game losing streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Saints vs. Cowboys

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
    • TV: NFL Network
    • Stadium: Caesars Superdome
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Dallas and New Orleans Stats

    • The Cowboys score seven more points per game (29.6) than the Saints give up (22.6).
    • The Cowboys collect 76.1 more yards per game (419.8) than the Saints allow per matchup (343.7).
    • The Cowboys have 15 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 16 takeaways.
    • This season the Saints average just 0.7 more points per game (23.4) than the Cowboys surrender (22.7).
    • The Saints average 60.1 fewer yards per game (309.4) than the Cowboys give up per outing (369.5).
    • The Saints have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 19 takeaways.

    Cowboys Impact Players

    • Dak Prescott has racked up 2,932 passing yards (266.5 per game) while completing 261 of 376 passes (69.4%), with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
    • Ezekiel Elliott has racked up a team-high 720 yards (65.5 YPG) and picked up eight touchdowns. He also averages 20.7 receiving yards, catching 38 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown.
    • CeeDee Lamb has 50 catches (77 targets) and paces his team with 740 receiving yards (67.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.
    • This season Micah Parsons leads the team with nine sacks and has added 15 TFL and 67 tackles.
    • Jayron Kearse has racked up 73 tackles, six TFL, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Trevon Diggs has picked off eight passes to lead the team while adding 37 tackles and 13 passes defended.

    Cowboys Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Malik Turner

    WR

    Illness

    Questionable

    Amari Cooper

    WR

    Covid-19

    Questionable

    Cedrick Wilson

    WR

    Ankle

    Out

    CeeDee Lamb

    WR

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tarell Basham

    DE

    Chest

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Saints Impact Players

    • Trevor Siemian has passed for 1,083 yards (99-of-173), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (98.5 yards per game).
    • Alvin Kamara has ran for a team-leading 530 yards on 146 attempts (48.2 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 28.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 32 passes for a team-high 310 yards and four touchdowns.
    • Deonte Harris has 27 catches (45 targets) and paces his team with 427 receiving yards (38.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • Marcus Davenport has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 26 tackles.
    • Demario Davis' 76 tackles, 11 TFL, and three sacks make him the team's tackle leader.
    • P.J. Williams has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 22 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended 11 this season.

    Saints Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Ryan Ramczyk

    OT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Alvin Kamara

    RB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Terron Armstead

    OT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Marcus Davenport

    DE

    Shoulder

    Out

    Tanoh Kpassagnon

    DE

    Ankle

    Out

    Kaden Elliss

    LB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Andrew Dowell

    LB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Paulson Adebo

    CB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Mark Ingram II

    RB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cowboys Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Falcons

    W 43-3

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Chiefs

    L 19-9

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Raiders

    L 36-33

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Saints

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Giants

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    Saints Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Tennessee

    L 23-21

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Philadelphia

    L 40-29

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Buffalo

    L 31-6

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    New York

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    cj mccollum blazers
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball over Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    12 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) recovers a ball in the first quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    14 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) run into each other under the goal during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) falls to the court on his back after a dunk as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) and Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) look on during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) scores a basket behind New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    18 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket pursued by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy