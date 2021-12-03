How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Saints (5-6) host the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Caesars Superdome and will try to break a four-game losing streak. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Saints vs. Cowboys
- Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dallas and New Orleans Stats
- The Cowboys score seven more points per game (29.6) than the Saints give up (22.6).
- The Cowboys collect 76.1 more yards per game (419.8) than the Saints allow per matchup (343.7).
- The Cowboys have 15 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 16 takeaways.
- This season the Saints average just 0.7 more points per game (23.4) than the Cowboys surrender (22.7).
- The Saints average 60.1 fewer yards per game (309.4) than the Cowboys give up per outing (369.5).
- The Saints have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 19 takeaways.
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has racked up 2,932 passing yards (266.5 per game) while completing 261 of 376 passes (69.4%), with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- Ezekiel Elliott has racked up a team-high 720 yards (65.5 YPG) and picked up eight touchdowns. He also averages 20.7 receiving yards, catching 38 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown.
- CeeDee Lamb has 50 catches (77 targets) and paces his team with 740 receiving yards (67.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.
- This season Micah Parsons leads the team with nine sacks and has added 15 TFL and 67 tackles.
- Jayron Kearse has racked up 73 tackles, six TFL, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Trevon Diggs has picked off eight passes to lead the team while adding 37 tackles and 13 passes defended.
Cowboys Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Malik Turner
WR
Illness
Questionable
Amari Cooper
WR
Covid-19
Questionable
Cedrick Wilson
WR
Ankle
Out
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Tarell Basham
DE
Chest
Limited Participation In Practice
Saints Impact Players
- Trevor Siemian has passed for 1,083 yards (99-of-173), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions (98.5 yards per game).
- Alvin Kamara has ran for a team-leading 530 yards on 146 attempts (48.2 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 28.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 32 passes for a team-high 310 yards and four touchdowns.
- Deonte Harris has 27 catches (45 targets) and paces his team with 427 receiving yards (38.8 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Marcus Davenport has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding seven TFL and 26 tackles.
- Demario Davis' 76 tackles, 11 TFL, and three sacks make him the team's tackle leader.
- P.J. Williams has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 22 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended 11 this season.
Saints Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Ryan Ramczyk
OT
Knee
Questionable
Alvin Kamara
RB
Knee
Questionable
Terron Armstead
OT
Knee
Questionable
Marcus Davenport
DE
Shoulder
Out
Tanoh Kpassagnon
DE
Ankle
Out
Kaden Elliss
LB
Hamstring
Out
Andrew Dowell
LB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Paulson Adebo
CB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Mark Ingram II
RB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Cowboys Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Falcons
W 43-3
Home
11/21/2021
Chiefs
L 19-9
Away
11/25/2021
Raiders
L 36-33
Home
12/2/2021
Saints
-
Away
12/12/2021
Washington
-
Away
12/19/2021
Giants
-
Away
12/26/2021
Washington
-
Home
Saints Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Tennessee
L 23-21
Away
11/21/2021
Philadelphia
L 40-29
Away
11/25/2021
Buffalo
L 31-6
Home
12/2/2021
Dallas
-
Home
12/12/2021
New York
-
Away
12/19/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Away
12/27/2021
Miami
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.