Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Cowboys (9-4) and the New York Giants (4-9) square off on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in a battle of NFC East foes. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Giants vs. Cowboys

    Dallas and New York Stats

    • The Cowboys rack up 29.2 points per game, 5.4 more than the Giants surrender per matchup (23.8).
    • The Cowboys rack up 409.1 yards per game, 39.4 more yards than the 369.7 the Giants give up per contest.
    • This year, the Cowboys have 18 turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (19).
    • This year the Giants score 4.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Cowboys give up (22.1).
    • The Giants rack up 48.9 fewer yards per game (312.2) than the Cowboys allow per contest (361.1).
    • This year the Giants have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (27).

    Cowboys Impact Players

    • Dak Prescott has 3,381 yards through the air (260.1 per game) and a 67.9% completion percentage (309-for-455), tossing 24 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.
    • Ezekiel Elliott has 185 carries for a team-best 810 rushing yards (62.3 per game) and eight touchdowns. He also has 41 catches for 245 receiving yards (18.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 64 catches for 890 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 100 times, and averages 68.5 receiving yards per game.
    • Micah Parsons has 12 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 17 TFL and 75 tackles.
    • Jayron Kearse has collected 85 tackles, eight TFL, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Trevon Diggs has a team-high nine interceptions and has tacked on 43 tackles and 17 passes defended 13 this season.

    Cowboys Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tyron Smith

    OT

    Ankle

    Out

    Tony Pollard

    RB

    Foot

    Questionable

    Demarcus Lawrence

    DE

    Foot

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Kelvin Joseph

    CB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Giants Impact Players

    • This season, Daniel Jones has racked up 2,428 passing yards (186.8 per game) while connecting on 232 of 361 passes (64.3%), with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has added 298 rushing yards on 62 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 22.9 yards per game.
    • Devontae Booker has 105 attempts for a team-high 432 rushing yards (33.2 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 30 catches for 229 receiving yards and one touchdown.
    • This season Kenny Golladay has 28 catches for a team-high 424 yards (32.6 per game).
    • Azeez Ojulari has collected a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 38 tackles.
    • This season Tae Crowder has collected 96 tackles, one TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Xavier McKinney has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 70 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended 13 this season.

    Giants Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Leonard Williams

    DE

    Tricep

    Questionable

    Daniel Jones

    QB

    Neck

    Out

    Austin Johnson

    DT

    Foot

    Questionable

    Jarren Williams

    CB

    Illness

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ben Bredeson

    OG

    Ankle

    Doubtful

    Danny Shelton

    DT

    Calf

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Kyle Rudolph

    TE

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Sterling Shepard

    WR

    Calf

    Questionable

    Elerson G. Smith

    LB

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Benardrick McKinney

    LB

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Reggie Ragland

    LB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Steven Parker

    DB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Graham Gano

    K

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Andrew Thomas

    OT

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cowboys Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Raiders

    L 36-33

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Saints

    W 27-17

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Washington

    W 27-20

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Giants

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cardinals

    -

    Home

    Giants Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Philadelphia

    W 13-7

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Miami

    L 20-9

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 37-21

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Chicago

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    USATSI_17329511
