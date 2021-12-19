Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Cowboys (9-4) and the New York Giants (4-9) square off on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in a battle of NFC East foes. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Giants vs. Cowboys
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Dallas and New York Stats
- The Cowboys rack up 29.2 points per game, 5.4 more than the Giants surrender per matchup (23.8).
- The Cowboys rack up 409.1 yards per game, 39.4 more yards than the 369.7 the Giants give up per contest.
- This year, the Cowboys have 18 turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (19).
- This year the Giants score 4.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Cowboys give up (22.1).
- The Giants rack up 48.9 fewer yards per game (312.2) than the Cowboys allow per contest (361.1).
- This year the Giants have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (27).
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has 3,381 yards through the air (260.1 per game) and a 67.9% completion percentage (309-for-455), tossing 24 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.
- Ezekiel Elliott has 185 carries for a team-best 810 rushing yards (62.3 per game) and eight touchdowns. He also has 41 catches for 245 receiving yards (18.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 64 catches for 890 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 100 times, and averages 68.5 receiving yards per game.
- Micah Parsons has 12 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 17 TFL and 75 tackles.
- Jayron Kearse has collected 85 tackles, eight TFL, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Trevon Diggs has a team-high nine interceptions and has tacked on 43 tackles and 17 passes defended 13 this season.
Cowboys Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tyron Smith
OT
Ankle
Out
Tony Pollard
RB
Foot
Questionable
Demarcus Lawrence
DE
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Kelvin Joseph
CB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Giants Impact Players
- This season, Daniel Jones has racked up 2,428 passing yards (186.8 per game) while connecting on 232 of 361 passes (64.3%), with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has added 298 rushing yards on 62 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 22.9 yards per game.
- Devontae Booker has 105 attempts for a team-high 432 rushing yards (33.2 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 30 catches for 229 receiving yards and one touchdown.
- This season Kenny Golladay has 28 catches for a team-high 424 yards (32.6 per game).
- Azeez Ojulari has collected a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 38 tackles.
- This season Tae Crowder has collected 96 tackles, one TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Xavier McKinney has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 70 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended 13 this season.
Giants Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Leonard Williams
DE
Tricep
Questionable
Daniel Jones
QB
Neck
Out
Austin Johnson
DT
Foot
Questionable
Jarren Williams
CB
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Ben Bredeson
OG
Ankle
Doubtful
Danny Shelton
DT
Calf
Limited Participation In Practice
Kyle Rudolph
TE
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Sterling Shepard
WR
Calf
Questionable
Elerson G. Smith
LB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Benardrick McKinney
LB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Reggie Ragland
LB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Steven Parker
DB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Graham Gano
K
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Andrew Thomas
OT
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Cowboys Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Raiders
L 36-33
Home
12/2/2021
Saints
W 27-17
Away
12/12/2021
Washington
W 27-20
Away
12/19/2021
Giants
-
Away
12/26/2021
Washington
-
Home
1/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Giants Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Philadelphia
W 13-7
Home
12/5/2021
Miami
L 20-9
Away
12/12/2021
Los Angeles
L 37-21
Away
12/19/2021
Dallas
-
Home
12/26/2021
Philadelphia
-
Away
1/2/2022
Chicago
-
Away
