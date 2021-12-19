Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (9-4) and the New York Giants (4-9) square off on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in a battle of NFC East foes. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Giants vs. Cowboys

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Dallas and New York Stats

The Cowboys rack up 29.2 points per game, 5.4 more than the Giants surrender per matchup (23.8).

The Cowboys rack up 409.1 yards per game, 39.4 more yards than the 369.7 the Giants give up per contest.

This year, the Cowboys have 18 turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (19).

This year the Giants score 4.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Cowboys give up (22.1).

The Giants rack up 48.9 fewer yards per game (312.2) than the Cowboys allow per contest (361.1).

This year the Giants have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (27).

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has 3,381 yards through the air (260.1 per game) and a 67.9% completion percentage (309-for-455), tossing 24 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

Ezekiel Elliott has 185 carries for a team-best 810 rushing yards (62.3 per game) and eight touchdowns. He also has 41 catches for 245 receiving yards (18.8 per game) and one touchdown.

CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 64 catches for 890 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 100 times, and averages 68.5 receiving yards per game.

Micah Parsons has 12 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 17 TFL and 75 tackles.

Jayron Kearse has collected 85 tackles, eight TFL, and two interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.

Trevon Diggs has a team-high nine interceptions and has tacked on 43 tackles and 17 passes defended 13 this season.

Cowboys Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyron Smith OT Ankle Out Tony Pollard RB Foot Questionable Demarcus Lawrence DE Foot Limited Participation In Practice Kelvin Joseph CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Giants Impact Players

This season, Daniel Jones has racked up 2,428 passing yards (186.8 per game) while connecting on 232 of 361 passes (64.3%), with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has added 298 rushing yards on 62 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 22.9 yards per game.

Devontae Booker has 105 attempts for a team-high 432 rushing yards (33.2 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 30 catches for 229 receiving yards and one touchdown.

This season Kenny Golladay has 28 catches for a team-high 424 yards (32.6 per game).

Azeez Ojulari has collected a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 38 tackles.

This season Tae Crowder has collected 96 tackles, one TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Xavier McKinney has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 70 tackles, one TFL, and nine passes defended 13 this season.

Giants Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Leonard Williams DE Tricep Questionable Daniel Jones QB Neck Out Austin Johnson DT Foot Questionable Jarren Williams CB Illness Limited Participation In Practice Ben Bredeson OG Ankle Doubtful Danny Shelton DT Calf Limited Participation In Practice Kyle Rudolph TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Sterling Shepard WR Calf Questionable Elerson G. Smith LB Illness Full Participation In Practice Benardrick McKinney LB Illness Full Participation In Practice Reggie Ragland LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Steven Parker DB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Graham Gano K Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Andrew Thomas OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Cowboys Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/25/2021 Raiders L 36-33 Home 12/2/2021 Saints W 27-17 Away 12/12/2021 Washington W 27-20 Away 12/19/2021 Giants - Away 12/26/2021 Washington - Home 1/2/2022 Cardinals - Home

Giants Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Philadelphia W 13-7 Home 12/5/2021 Miami L 20-9 Away 12/12/2021 Los Angeles L 37-21 Away 12/19/2021 Dallas - Home 12/26/2021 Philadelphia - Away 1/2/2022 Chicago - Away

