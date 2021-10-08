Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a touchdown against Carolina Panthers defensive back Sean Chandler (34) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) take a three-game winning streak into a meeting against the New York Giants (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Dallas vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -7 52

Dallas and New York Stats

The Cowboys rack up 31.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Giants give up per outing (23.8).

The Cowboys collect 38.8 more yards per game (420.8) than the Giants give up per outing (382.0).

This year, the Cowboys have three turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (4).

The Giants put up 20.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Cowboys surrender (24.3).

The Giants rack up 384.0 yards per game, only 12.3 fewer than the 396.3 the Cowboys give up.

The Giants have three giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 10 takeaways.

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has 1,066 yards through the air (266.5 per game) and a 75.2% completion percentage (100-for-133), pitching 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also has 54 rushing yards on 17 carries .

Ezekiel Elliott has taken 64 carries for a team-leading 342 rushing yards (85.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb has 20 catches (32 targets) and paces his team with 264 receiving yards (66.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Micah Parsons has notched a team-leading 2.5 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Anthony Brown has collected 26 tackles and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Trevon Diggs has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 13 tackles and eight passes defended four this season.

Cowboys Injuries: Tyron Smith: Out (Neck), Joe Looney: Out (Knee)

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones has thrown for 1,184 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes, with four touchdowns and one interception (296.0 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 27 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Kenny Golladay has been targeted 26 times and has 17 catches, leading his team with 282 yards (70.5 per game).

Azeez Ojulari has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

This season Logan Ryan has racked up 35 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

This season James Bradberry leads the team with two interceptions and has added 17 tackles and four passes defended.

Giants Injuries: Adrian Colbert: Questionable (Neck), Kyler Fackrell: Questionable (Neck), Jabrill Peppers: Questionable (Ankle), Oshane Ximines: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.