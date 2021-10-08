Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) take a three-game winning streak into a meeting against the New York Giants (1-3) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Dallas vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cowboys
-7
52
Dallas and New York Stats
- The Cowboys rack up 31.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Giants give up per outing (23.8).
- The Cowboys collect 38.8 more yards per game (420.8) than the Giants give up per outing (382.0).
- This year, the Cowboys have three turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (4).
- The Giants put up 20.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Cowboys surrender (24.3).
- The Giants rack up 384.0 yards per game, only 12.3 fewer than the 396.3 the Cowboys give up.
- The Giants have three giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 10 takeaways.
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has 1,066 yards through the air (266.5 per game) and a 75.2% completion percentage (100-for-133), pitching 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also has 54 rushing yards on 17 carries .
- Ezekiel Elliott has taken 64 carries for a team-leading 342 rushing yards (85.5 per game) and four touchdowns.
- CeeDee Lamb has 20 catches (32 targets) and paces his team with 264 receiving yards (66.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Micah Parsons has notched a team-leading 2.5 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 17 tackles.
- Anthony Brown has collected 26 tackles and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Trevon Diggs has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 13 tackles and eight passes defended four this season.
Cowboys Injuries: Tyron Smith: Out (Neck), Joe Looney: Out (Knee)
Giants Impact Players
- Daniel Jones has thrown for 1,184 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes, with four touchdowns and one interception (296.0 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 27 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
- Kenny Golladay has been targeted 26 times and has 17 catches, leading his team with 282 yards (70.5 per game).
- Azeez Ojulari has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 2.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
- This season Logan Ryan has racked up 35 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- This season James Bradberry leads the team with two interceptions and has added 17 tackles and four passes defended.
Giants Injuries: Adrian Colbert: Questionable (Neck), Kyler Fackrell: Questionable (Neck), Jabrill Peppers: Questionable (Ankle), Oshane Ximines: Out (Shoulder)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
10
2021
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)