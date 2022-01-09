Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Cowboys

Dallas and Philadelphia Stats

  • This year, the Cowboys average nine more points per game (29.9) than the Eagles surrender (20.9).
  • The Cowboys average 402.8 yards per game, 83.1 more yards than the 319.7 the Eagles allow per matchup.
  • This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Eagles' takeaways (16).
  • This year the Eagles score 5.3 more points per game (26.1) than the Cowboys give up (20.8).
  • The Eagles collect 362.8 yards per game, just 9.5 more than the 353.3 the Cowboys allow.
  • This season the Eagles have 15 turnovers, 18 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (33).

Cowboys Impact Players

  • Dak Prescott has put up 4,154 passing yards (259.6 YPG) with a 68.4% completion percentage (389-for-569) while throwing 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • Ezekiel Elliott has run for a team-leading 915 yards (57.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns. He also has 284 receiving yards on 46 catches and two touchdowns.
  • CeeDee Lamb has 77 receptions for a team-high 1,057 yards (66.1 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • This season Randy Gregory leads the team with six sacks and has added four TFL, 17 tackles, and one interception.
  • Leighton Vander Esch has collected 71 tackles, four TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
  • This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with 11 interceptions and has added 52 tackles and 21 passes defended.

Cowboys Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Tony Pollard

RB

Foot

Questionable

Donovan Wilson

S

Illness

Questionable

Trevon Diggs

CB

Illness

Questionable

Eagles Impact Players

  • This year Jalen Hurts has recorded 3,144 passing yards (196.5 per game) while going 265-for-432 (61.3%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 784 rushing yards on 139 carries with 10 touchdowns.
  • Devonta Smith has 61 catches (100 targets) and paces his team with 875 receiving yards (54.7 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added nine TFL and 63 tackles.
  • T.J. Edwards' 124 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
  • This season Darius Slay leads the team with three interceptions and has added 52 tackles, five TFL, and nine passes defended.

Eagles Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Miles Sanders

RB

Hand

Out

Lane Johnson

OT

Rest

Questionable

Jalen Hurts

QB

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Landon Dickerson

OL

Thumb

Questionable

Shaun Bradley

LB

Stinger

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jack Anderson

OG

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

Quez Watkins

WR

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Cowboys Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Giants

W 21-6

Away

12/26/2021

Washington

W 56-14

Home

1/2/2022

Cardinals

L 25-22

Home

1/8/2022

Eagles

-

Away

Eagles Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Washington

W 27-17

Home

12/26/2021

New York

W 34-10

Home

1/2/2022

Washington

W 20-16

Away

1/8/2022

Dallas

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

