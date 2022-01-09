Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Cowboys
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Dallas and Philadelphia Stats
- This year, the Cowboys average nine more points per game (29.9) than the Eagles surrender (20.9).
- The Cowboys average 402.8 yards per game, 83.1 more yards than the 319.7 the Eagles allow per matchup.
- This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Eagles' takeaways (16).
- This year the Eagles score 5.3 more points per game (26.1) than the Cowboys give up (20.8).
- The Eagles collect 362.8 yards per game, just 9.5 more than the 353.3 the Cowboys allow.
- This season the Eagles have 15 turnovers, 18 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (33).
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has put up 4,154 passing yards (259.6 YPG) with a 68.4% completion percentage (389-for-569) while throwing 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- Ezekiel Elliott has run for a team-leading 915 yards (57.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns. He also has 284 receiving yards on 46 catches and two touchdowns.
- CeeDee Lamb has 77 receptions for a team-high 1,057 yards (66.1 per game) and six touchdowns.
- This season Randy Gregory leads the team with six sacks and has added four TFL, 17 tackles, and one interception.
- Leighton Vander Esch has collected 71 tackles, four TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with 11 interceptions and has added 52 tackles and 21 passes defended.
Cowboys Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tony Pollard
RB
Foot
Questionable
Donovan Wilson
S
Illness
Questionable
Trevon Diggs
CB
Illness
Questionable
Eagles Impact Players
- This year Jalen Hurts has recorded 3,144 passing yards (196.5 per game) while going 265-for-432 (61.3%) and throwing for 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 784 rushing yards on 139 carries with 10 touchdowns.
- Devonta Smith has 61 catches (100 targets) and paces his team with 875 receiving yards (54.7 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added nine TFL and 63 tackles.
- T.J. Edwards' 124 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
- This season Darius Slay leads the team with three interceptions and has added 52 tackles, five TFL, and nine passes defended.
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Miles Sanders
RB
Hand
Out
Lane Johnson
OT
Rest
Questionable
Jalen Hurts
QB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Landon Dickerson
OL
Thumb
Questionable
Shaun Bradley
LB
Stinger
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jack Anderson
OG
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Quez Watkins
WR
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Cowboys Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Giants
W 21-6
Away
12/26/2021
Washington
W 56-14
Home
1/2/2022
Cardinals
L 25-22
Home
1/8/2022
Eagles
-
Away
Eagles Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Washington
W 27-17
Home
12/26/2021
New York
W 34-10
Home
1/2/2022
Washington
W 20-16
Away
1/8/2022
Dallas
-
Home
