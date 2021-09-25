Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/27/2021

The Dallas Cowboys (1-1) host a NFC East clash against the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) on Monday, September 27, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles
- Game Day: Monday, September 27, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Live Stream: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Dallas vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cowboys
-3.5
51.5
Dallas and Philadelphia Stats
- Last year, the Cowboys racked up just 1.4 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Eagles allowed (26.1).
- The Cowboys collected only 8.7 more yards per game (371.8) than the Eagles gave up per matchup (363.1) last season.
- Last season the Cowboys turned the ball over 26 times, seven more than the Eagles' takeaways (19).
- The Eagles scored 8.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Cowboys gave up (29.6) last year.
- The Eagles racked up 51.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cowboys allowed per matchup (386.4) last season.
- The Eagles turned the ball over 29 times last season, six more turnovers than the Cowboys forced (23).
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott threw for 1,856 yards last season (371.2 per game) while completing 68% of his passes (151-for-222), with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He also carried the ball 18 times for 93 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.6 yards per game.
- A year ago Ezekiel Elliott churned out 979 rushing yards (61.2 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He added 52 catches for 338 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
- Last year Amari Cooper grabbed 92 passes for 1,114 yards (69.6 per game) with five touchdowns.
- Demarcus Lawrence put together an impressive stat line of 6.5 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 58 tackles last year.
- In last year's campaign, Jaylon Smith racked up 154 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.
- Last season, Trevon Diggs hauled in three interceptions and added 58 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and 14 passes defended.
Cowboys Injuries: Tyron Smith: Questionable (Neck), DeMarcus Lawrence: Questionable (Knee), Chidobe Awuzie: Out (Hamstring)
Eagles Impact Players
- Gardner Minshew threw for 2,259 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes last season, with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions (141.2 yards per game).
- Miles Sanders took 164 carries for 867 rushing yards a season ago (54.2 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- Dallas Goedert hauled in 46 passes for 524 yards last season and scored three touchdowns. He was targeted 65 times, and averaged 43.7 yards per game.
- Fletcher Cox had a solid body of work a year ago, collecting 6.5 sacks, 9.0 TFL and 41 tackles.
- Eric Wilson collected 121 tackles, 8.0 TFL, three sacks, and three interceptions over the course of his 2020 campaign.
Eagles Injuries: Alshon Jeffery: Out (Foot), Fletcher Cox: Questionable (Abdomen), Jalen Reagor: Out (Thumb), Rudy Ford: Out (Groin)
Regional restrictions apply.
