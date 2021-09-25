Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/27/2021

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) gestures as he runs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (1-1) host a NFC East clash against the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) on Monday, September 27, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles

Game Day: Monday, September 27, 2021

Monday, September 27, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -3.5 51.5

Dallas and Philadelphia Stats

Last year, the Cowboys racked up just 1.4 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Eagles allowed (26.1).

The Cowboys collected only 8.7 more yards per game (371.8) than the Eagles gave up per matchup (363.1) last season.

Last season the Cowboys turned the ball over 26 times, seven more than the Eagles' takeaways (19).

The Eagles scored 8.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Cowboys gave up (29.6) last year.

The Eagles racked up 51.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cowboys allowed per matchup (386.4) last season.

The Eagles turned the ball over 29 times last season, six more turnovers than the Cowboys forced (23).

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott threw for 1,856 yards last season (371.2 per game) while completing 68% of his passes (151-for-222), with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He also carried the ball 18 times for 93 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.6 yards per game.

A year ago Ezekiel Elliott churned out 979 rushing yards (61.2 per game) and scored six touchdowns. He added 52 catches for 338 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Last year Amari Cooper grabbed 92 passes for 1,114 yards (69.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

Demarcus Lawrence put together an impressive stat line of 6.5 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 58 tackles last year.

In last year's campaign, Jaylon Smith racked up 154 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Last season, Trevon Diggs hauled in three interceptions and added 58 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and 14 passes defended.

Cowboys Injuries: Tyron Smith: Questionable (Neck), DeMarcus Lawrence: Questionable (Knee), Chidobe Awuzie: Out (Hamstring)

Eagles Impact Players

Gardner Minshew threw for 2,259 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes last season, with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions (141.2 yards per game).

Miles Sanders took 164 carries for 867 rushing yards a season ago (54.2 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Dallas Goedert hauled in 46 passes for 524 yards last season and scored three touchdowns. He was targeted 65 times, and averaged 43.7 yards per game.

Fletcher Cox had a solid body of work a year ago, collecting 6.5 sacks, 9.0 TFL and 41 tackles.

Eric Wilson collected 121 tackles, 8.0 TFL, three sacks, and three interceptions over the course of his 2020 campaign.

Eagles Injuries: Alshon Jeffery: Out (Foot), Fletcher Cox: Questionable (Abdomen), Jalen Reagor: Out (Thumb), Rudy Ford: Out (Groin)

