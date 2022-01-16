Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Francisco 49ers (10-7) visit the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Dallas vs. San Francisco

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -3.5 50

Dallas and San Francisco Stats

This year, the Cowboys score 9.7 more points per game (31.2) than the 49ers surrender (21.5).

The Cowboys rack up 97.0 more yards per game (407.0) than the 49ers give up per outing (310.0).

The Cowboys have 20 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the 49ers.

The 49ers rack up 25.1 points per game, 4.0 more than the Cowboys allow (21.1).

The 49ers collect 375.7 yards per game, 24.7 more yards than the 351.0 the Cowboys allow.

The 49ers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 34 takeaways.

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has thrown for 4,449 yards while completing 68.8% of his passes (410-for-596), with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (261.7 yards per game).

Ezekiel Elliott has taken 237 attempts for a team-high 1,002 rushing yards (58.9 YPG) and 10 touchdowns. He's also caught 47 passes for 287 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

CeeDee Lamb has 79 catches (on 120 targets) and leads the team with 1,102 receiving yards (64.8 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

This season Micah Parsons leads the team with 13.0 sacks and has added 20.0 TFL and 84 tackles.

This season Jayron Kearse has collected 98 tackles, 9.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.

Trevon Diggs has picked off 11 passes to lead the team while adding 52 tackles and 21 passes defended.

Cowboys Injuries: Jourdan Lewis: Out (Ankle)

49ers Impact Players

This season, Jimmy Garoppolo has put up 3,810 passing yards (224.1 per game) while completing 301 of 441 passes (68.3%), with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Elijah Mitchell has run for a team-leading 963 yards on 207 carries (56.6 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

Nick Bosa has 15.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 21.0 TFL and 52 tackles.

Fred Warner has totaled 137 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 75 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

49ers Injuries: Jason Verrett: Out (Hamstring), Brandon Aiyuk: Questionable (Hamstring), Ben Garland: Questionable (Ankle), Deebo Samuel: Out (Foot)

