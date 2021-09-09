How to Watch Cowboys at Buccaneers

September 9, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NFL kicks off its regular season with the first Thursday night game of the year between the Dallas Cowboys and the defending NFL champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Author:

The Buccaneers stole the show in 2020 by signing Tom Brady and winning Super Bowl LV. Their quest to defend their title starts Thursday with a game against the Dallas Cowboys. 

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tampa Bay is coming into the 2021 season with virtually the same roster that it won the Super Bowl with. Brady is still leading the team with a great receiving corps in Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown.

The Bucs added spice to their backfield with Giovani Bernard while keeping Leonard Fournette, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones. Their defense also remains stacked, which is going to prove a problem for Dallas.

The Cowboys spent the majority of 2020 without Dak Prescott after a season-ending injury. The quarterback woes didn't stop there, as Andy Dalton didn't prove a great backup and neither did rookie Ben DiNucci. 

That led to rough seasons all the way around for Amari Cooper, rookie CeeDee Lamb and Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys, when fully healthy, boast one of the best offenses in the NFL which means this will be a showdown.

Both of these teams are heading into this season with aspirations to lead their divisions at the end of the year. This will be a big start to their seasons, so be sure to tune in to catch all the action of the first NFL game of the 2021 regular season. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
9
2021

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

