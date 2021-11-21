How to Watch Cowboys at Chiefs

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs welcome Dak Prescott and the Cowboys into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
    Both of these teams are currently the leader of each of their divisions which are in separate conferences. The Cowboys are 7-2 and the No. 1 team in the NFC East. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are 6-4 and the No. 1 team in the AFC West.

    How to Watch Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    You can live stream Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last week, Dallas secured a massive victory. The Cowboys beat the Falcons 43-3 with 296 passing yards from Dak Prescott and two rushing touchdowns from Ezekiel Elliott.

    Kansas City also got a massive win last week, defeating the Raiders 41-14. Patrick Mahomes threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns, two of which went to Tyreek Hill.

    This is going to be a matchup of two of the league's best quarterbacks. Prescott has 2,341 passing yards and 20 touchdowns on the season while Mahomes has 2,940 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. Mahomes does also have double Prescott's interception total on the season.

    Dallas also has one of the top running backs in the NFL in Elliot. He has 142 rushes on the year for 663 yards and seven touchdowns. The Cowboys' receiving corps doesn't get any less talented with Amari Cooper and leading receiver CeeDee Lamb.

    Kansas City is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -2.5 which is not even a field goal. The Chief's money line is -145 while Dallas's is +120. The Over/Under on total points scored in this matchup is 55.5 points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17167611
