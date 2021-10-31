How to Watch Cowboys at Vikings

The 5-1 Cowboys will take on the 3-3 Vikings in a NFC showdown between the No. 1 team in the East and the No. 2 team in the North.

The Cowboys are 5-1 this year and one of the hottest teams in the NFL with one of the best offenses. They started off their year with a loss before winning five straight against the Patriots, Giants, Panthers, Eagles and Chargers.

The Vikings are 3-3 on the year. Both of these teams have already had their bye week, which is rare this early. Minnesota has lost to the Browns and the Cardinals and beat the Panthers, Lions, and Seahawks in its last five-week stretch leading into the bye.

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings Today:

Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cowboys have a potent offense. They rank fifth in passing yards per game, second in rushing yards per game, first in total yards per game and first in points per game. They also score very quickly, only having a possession time rank of 20th in the NFL.

The Vikings are not devoid of their own powerful offense. They rank sixth in passing yards per game, eighth in rushing yards per game and fifth in total yards per game. Their offense struggles to actually get points on the board, as they only rank 14th in total points scored.

Regional restrictions may apply.