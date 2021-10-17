How to Watch Cowboys vs. Patriots

    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will look to keep their winning streak going against Mac Jones and the Patriots.
    The Cowboys hit the road Sunday to take on the Patriots. Dallas will look to extend its winning streak to five games in New England.

    How to Watch: Cowboys at Patriots

    Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (KSWL - Lake Charles)

    Live stream Cowboys at Patriots on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cowboys have looked like a legitimate contender in the NFC through the first five weeks of the season. They hold a 4–1 record and first place in the NFC East. Quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and the rest of the offense are firing on all cylinders.

    Prescott has completed 73.9% of his pass attempts for 1,368 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. Elliott has picked up 452 yards and five touchdowns on 85 carries.

    For the Patriots, rookie quarterback Mac Jones has proven that he has what it takes to be the long-term starter in New England. They have a 2–3 record right now, but a big win this week would put them right back in contention in the AFC East.

    Jones has completed 71.1% of his passes for 1,243 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. With Bill Belichick and his coaching staff leading the way, the future is looking bright for New England.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (KSWL - Lake Charles)
    Time
    4:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
