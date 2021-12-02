How to Watch Cowboys at Saints

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cowboys head to New Orleans to take on the Saints.
    Author:

    The Cowboys' great start to the year seems like a distant memory. They have gone from 6-1 to 7-4 over the last month. Dallas has looked like a completely different team over their last four games, which has included back-to-back losses to the Chiefs and the Raiders.

    How to Watch Cowboys at Raiders Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (KCPQ-TV – Seattle, WA)

    Live stream the Cowboys at Raiders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cowboys struggled offensively in a 19-9 loss to Kansas City two weeks ago and then made a comeback to send the game to overtime against the Raiders but still came out on the losing end.

    Thursday night, Dallas will try to get back to its winning ways and send the Saints home with a fifth straight loss.

    New Orleans also had a good start to the year. The Saints were 5-2 after seven games, but losing Jameis Winston to a season-ending injury has the team scuffling.

    The Saints were close in three of their games, but last week they were completely blown out by the Bills. The 31-6 loss dropped them under .500 for the first time this year.

    Thursday, they will look to get back even and pick up a big home win against the Cowboys.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (KCPQ-TV – Seattle, WA)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    jaren jackson grizzlies
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Grizzlies

    40 seconds ago
    clemson women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Northwestern at Clemson in Women's College Basketball

    40 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Miami at Maryland

    40 seconds ago
    dak prescott cowboys
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys at Saints

    40 seconds ago
    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins at Predators

    40 seconds ago
    Minnesota Wild
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Wild

    40 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) passes the ball in front of Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Raptors

    30 minutes ago
    new york islanders
    NHL

    How to Watch Sharks at Islanders

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy