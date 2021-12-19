How to Watch Cowboys at Giants

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dak Prescott and the Cowboys travel to the division rival Giants and Daniel Jones in Week 15 on Sunday.
    Author:

    The Cowboys are in the lead in the NFC East, which means they will grab the playoff spot as the divisional leader. They are 9-4, which is three games ahead of Washington and the Eagles who are tied at 6-7.

    The Giants are the last place team in the NFC East. They are 4-9, the opposite record of Dallas. They are on a two-game losing streak having lost to the Dolphins 20-9 and the Chargers 37-21. 

    How to Watch Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream the Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Dak Prescott is the player to watch in this Week 15 game. He has already thrown for 3,381 yards and 24 touchdowns this season despite having a few off games in the last couple of weeks and missing some time with injury.

    New York is still trying to figure out their roster. Between injuries and the firing of coaches, a lot has changed for New York in the last weeks. Daniel Jones will be back in this contest which is good news for Giants' fans.

    Dallas is opened up as double-digit favorites with a favored spread of -10.5. Its money line is -500. New York's money line is +375. The total Over/Under points scored in this game is 44.5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    NFL

