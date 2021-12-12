How to Watch Cowboys at Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team goes for its fifth straight win on Sunday when they host the division-rival Cowboys.

The Washington Football Team has gotten hot in the latter half of the season again and is making a push at a playoff spot and possibly even at an NFC East title.

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WSVN-TV – Miami, FL)

They have won four straight games, including back-to-back 17-15 wins against the Seahawks and Raiders. Last week, they needed a last-minute field goal to pull out the win against Las Vegas that improved their record to 6-6 on the year.

Sunday, they will look to knock off the Cowboys and get within one game of Dallas for first place in the NFC East.

The Cowboys won last Thursday against the Saints but it was just their second win over their last five. After starting the year 6-1, they have come back to the pack and it has allowed the rest of the NFC East stay in the race.

Despite the struggles lately, Dallas can all but wrap up the division with a win. The Cowboys would go up three games with just four to play if they can slow down the Washington Football Team and win their second straight game.

