    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Washington Football Team goes for its fifth straight win on Sunday when they host the division-rival Cowboys.
    The Washington Football Team has gotten hot in the latter half of the season again and is making a push at a playoff spot and possibly even at an NFC East title.

    How to Watch Cowboys at Washington Football Team in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (WSVN-TV – Miami, FL)

    Live stream the Cowboys at Washington Football Team game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They have won four straight games, including back-to-back 17-15 wins against the Seahawks and Raiders. Last week, they needed a last-minute field goal to pull out the win against Las Vegas that improved their record to 6-6 on the year.

    Sunday, they will look to knock off the Cowboys and get within one game of Dallas for first place in the NFC East.

    The Cowboys won last Thursday against the Saints but it was just their second win over their last five. After starting the year 6-1, they have come back to the pack and it has allowed the rest of the NFC East stay in the race.

    Despite the struggles lately, Dallas can all but wrap up the division with a win. The Cowboys would go up three games with just four to play if they can slow down the Washington Football Team and win their second straight game.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (WSVN-TV – Miami, FL)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
