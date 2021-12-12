How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Football Team (6-6) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExField. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Washington vs. Cowboys
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: FedExField
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dallas and Washington Stats
- This year, the Cowboys put up 4.6 more points per game (29.4) than the Football Team give up (24.8).
- The Cowboys collect 416.3 yards per game, 61.1 more yards than the 355.2 the Football Team allow per outing.
- This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Football Team's takeaways (12).
- This year the Football Team put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Cowboys surrender (22.3).
- The Football Team average 26.9 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Cowboys allow (372.5).
- This season the Football Team have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (23).
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has put up 3,170 passing yards (264.2 per game) with a 69% completion percentage (287-for-416) while throwing 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- Ezekiel Elliott has picked up a team-high 765 rushing yards (63.8 per game) and eight scores. He has tacked on 40 receptions for 230 yards and one TD.
- CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 57 passes for a team best 829 yards plus six touchdowns. He averages 69.1 receiving yards per game.
- This season Micah Parsons leads the team with 10 sacks and has added 16 TFL and 72 tackles.
- Jayron Kearse's 82 tackles, eight TFL, and two interceptions mean he's the team's top tackler.
- Trevon Diggs has a team-high nine interceptions and has tacked on 41 tackles and 14 passes defended 12 this season.
Cowboys Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tony Pollard
RB
Foot
Questionable
Sean McKeon
TE
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Micah Parsons
LB
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Cedrick Wilson
WR
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Washington Impact Players
- This season Taylor Heinicke has racked up 2,809 passing yards (234.1 per game) while going 267-for-393 (67.9%) and throwing for 18 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He has added a team-high 289 rushing yards on 52 carries with one touchdown.
- Antonio Gibson has racked up a team-best 800 rushing yards (66.7 per game) and five touchdowns. He has tacked on 31 receptions for 216 yards and two TDs.
- This year Terry McLaurin has 61 catches and leads the team with 808 yards (67.3 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
- This season Jonathan Allen leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 38 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Cole Holcomb has racked up 102 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Bobby McCain leads the team with two interceptions and has added 43 tackles and six passes defended.
Washington Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
J.D. McKissic
RB
Concussion
Questionable
Jamin Davis
LB
Concussion
Questionable
Landon Collins
S
Foot
Questionable
Jordan Kunaszyk
LB
Hamstring
Out
Tyler Larsen
C
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Jonathan Allen
DT
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Cowboys Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Chiefs
L 19-9
Away
11/25/2021
Raiders
L 36-33
Home
12/2/2021
Saints
W 27-17
Away
12/12/2021
Washington
-
Away
12/19/2021
Giants
-
Away
12/26/2021
Washington
-
Home
1/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Carolina
W 27-21
Away
11/29/2021
Seattle
W 17-15
Home
12/5/2021
Las Vegas
W 17-15
Away
12/12/2021
Dallas
-
Home
12/19/2021
Philadelphia
-
Away
12/26/2021
Dallas
-
Away
1/2/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.