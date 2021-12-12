Dec 2, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (6-6) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExField. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Cowboys

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: FedExField

Dallas and Washington Stats

This year, the Cowboys put up 4.6 more points per game (29.4) than the Football Team give up (24.8).

The Cowboys collect 416.3 yards per game, 61.1 more yards than the 355.2 the Football Team allow per outing.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Football Team's takeaways (12).

This year the Football Team put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Cowboys surrender (22.3).

The Football Team average 26.9 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Cowboys allow (372.5).

This season the Football Team have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (23).

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has put up 3,170 passing yards (264.2 per game) with a 69% completion percentage (287-for-416) while throwing 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Ezekiel Elliott has picked up a team-high 765 rushing yards (63.8 per game) and eight scores. He has tacked on 40 receptions for 230 yards and one TD.

CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 57 passes for a team best 829 yards plus six touchdowns. He averages 69.1 receiving yards per game.

This season Micah Parsons leads the team with 10 sacks and has added 16 TFL and 72 tackles.

Jayron Kearse's 82 tackles, eight TFL, and two interceptions mean he's the team's top tackler.

Trevon Diggs has a team-high nine interceptions and has tacked on 41 tackles and 14 passes defended 12 this season.

Cowboys Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tony Pollard RB Foot Questionable Sean McKeon TE Neck Limited Participation In Practice Micah Parsons LB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Cedrick Wilson WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Washington Impact Players

This season Taylor Heinicke has racked up 2,809 passing yards (234.1 per game) while going 267-for-393 (67.9%) and throwing for 18 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He has added a team-high 289 rushing yards on 52 carries with one touchdown.

Antonio Gibson has racked up a team-best 800 rushing yards (66.7 per game) and five touchdowns. He has tacked on 31 receptions for 216 yards and two TDs.

This year Terry McLaurin has 61 catches and leads the team with 808 yards (67.3 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.

This season Jonathan Allen leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 38 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Cole Holcomb has racked up 102 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

This season Bobby McCain leads the team with two interceptions and has added 43 tackles and six passes defended.

Washington Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status J.D. McKissic RB Concussion Questionable Jamin Davis LB Concussion Questionable Landon Collins S Foot Questionable Jordan Kunaszyk LB Hamstring Out Tyler Larsen C Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Allen DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice

Cowboys Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Chiefs L 19-9 Away 11/25/2021 Raiders L 36-33 Home 12/2/2021 Saints W 27-17 Away 12/12/2021 Washington - Away 12/19/2021 Giants - Away 12/26/2021 Washington - Home 1/2/2022 Cardinals - Home

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Carolina W 27-21 Away 11/29/2021 Seattle W 17-15 Home 12/5/2021 Las Vegas W 17-15 Away 12/12/2021 Dallas - Home 12/19/2021 Philadelphia - Away 12/26/2021 Dallas - Away 1/2/2022 Philadelphia - Home

