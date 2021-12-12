Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 2, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 2, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Football Team (6-6) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExField. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Cowboys

    Dallas and Washington Stats

    • This year, the Cowboys put up 4.6 more points per game (29.4) than the Football Team give up (24.8).
    • The Cowboys collect 416.3 yards per game, 61.1 more yards than the 355.2 the Football Team allow per outing.
    • This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Football Team's takeaways (12).
    • This year the Football Team put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Cowboys surrender (22.3).
    • The Football Team average 26.9 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Cowboys allow (372.5).
    • This season the Football Team have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (23).

    Cowboys Impact Players

    • Dak Prescott has put up 3,170 passing yards (264.2 per game) with a 69% completion percentage (287-for-416) while throwing 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
    • Ezekiel Elliott has picked up a team-high 765 rushing yards (63.8 per game) and eight scores. He has tacked on 40 receptions for 230 yards and one TD.
    • CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 57 passes for a team best 829 yards plus six touchdowns. He averages 69.1 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Micah Parsons leads the team with 10 sacks and has added 16 TFL and 72 tackles.
    • Jayron Kearse's 82 tackles, eight TFL, and two interceptions mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • Trevon Diggs has a team-high nine interceptions and has tacked on 41 tackles and 14 passes defended 12 this season.

    Cowboys Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tony Pollard

    RB

    Foot

    Questionable

    Sean McKeon

    TE

    Neck

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Micah Parsons

    LB

    Hip

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cedrick Wilson

    WR

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Washington Impact Players

    • This season Taylor Heinicke has racked up 2,809 passing yards (234.1 per game) while going 267-for-393 (67.9%) and throwing for 18 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He has added a team-high 289 rushing yards on 52 carries with one touchdown.
    • Antonio Gibson has racked up a team-best 800 rushing yards (66.7 per game) and five touchdowns. He has tacked on 31 receptions for 216 yards and two TDs.
    • This year Terry McLaurin has 61 catches and leads the team with 808 yards (67.3 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
    • This season Jonathan Allen leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 38 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Cole Holcomb has racked up 102 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Bobby McCain leads the team with two interceptions and has added 43 tackles and six passes defended.

    Washington Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    J.D. McKissic

    RB

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Jamin Davis

    LB

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Landon Collins

    S

    Foot

    Questionable

    Jordan Kunaszyk

    LB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Tyler Larsen

    C

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jonathan Allen

    DT

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cowboys Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Chiefs

    L 19-9

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Raiders

    L 36-33

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Saints

    W 27-17

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Giants

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cardinals

    -

    Home

    Washington Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Carolina

    W 27-21

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Seattle

    W 17-15

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Las Vegas

    W 17-15

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    matt ryan falcons
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Panthers

    1 minute ago
    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Chiefs

    1 minute ago
    saints
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints at Jets

    1 minute ago
    titans
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Titans

    1 minute ago
    seahawks
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Texans

    1 minute ago
    dallas cowboys
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys at Washington Football Team

    1 minute ago
    lamar jackson ravens
    NFL

    How to Watch Ravens at Browns

    1 minute ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Kerr (92) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Miami Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins (94) and Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15), tackle Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1), at the one yard line during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    NFL

    Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy