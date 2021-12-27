Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Football Team (6-8) visit a streaking Dallas Cowboys (10-4) team on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have won three games in a row. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Washington
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Dallas vs. Washington
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cowboys
-9
46.5
Dallas and Washington Stats
- The Cowboys average 28.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the Football Team give up per matchup (25.1).
- The Cowboys average 403.3 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 364.6 the Football Team allow per matchup.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (16) this season.
- The Football Team score just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Cowboys surrender (20.9).
- The Football Team average 27.8 fewer yards per game (329.1) than the Cowboys allow per outing (356.9).
- This year the Football Team have 21 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (31).
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has collected 3,598 passing yards (257.0 per game) while completing 337 of 492 throws (68.5%), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- Ezekiel Elliott has run for a team-high 862 yards (61.6 YPG) and nine touchdowns. He also has 265 receiving yards on 44 catches and one touchdown.
- CeeDee Lamb has 70 catches (109 targets) and paces his team with 940 receiving yards (67.1 ypg) and six touchdowns.
- Micah Parsons has 12.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 17.0 TFL and 76 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Jayron Kearse has racked up 91 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with 10 interceptions and has added 47 tackles and 19 passes defended.
Cowboys Injuries: Ezekiel Elliott: Questionable (Calf), Blake Bell: Questionable (Illness), Rashard Robinson: Out (Knee), Xavier Woods: Out (Ribs), Leighton Vander Esch: Out (Ankle), Antwaun Woods: Out (Ankle)
Washington Impact Players
- This year Taylor Heinicke has collected 2,931 passing yards (209.4 per game) while going 278-for-418 (66.5%) and throwing for 19 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He has added a team-high 297 rushing yards on 55 carries with one touchdown.
- Antonio Gibson has 231 attempts for a team-high 862 rushing yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns. He also has 39 catches for 260 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
- This year Terry McLaurin has 63 catches for a team-high 859 yards (61.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Jonathan Allen has 8.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 10.0 TFL and 52 tackles.
- Kamren Curl's 77 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's tackle leader.
- Bobby McCain has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 49 tackles and six passes defended.
Washington Injuries: Terry McLaurin: Doubtful (Ankle), Alex Smith: Questionable (Calf), Thomas Davis Sr.: Out (Not Injury Related), Antonio Gibson: Questionable (Toe), Kevin Pierre-Louis: Questionable (Ankle)
