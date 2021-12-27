Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) pushes off against Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (6-8) visit a streaking Dallas Cowboys (10-4) team on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have won three games in a row. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Washington

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -9 46.5

Dallas and Washington Stats

The Cowboys average 28.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the Football Team give up per matchup (25.1).

The Cowboys average 403.3 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 364.6 the Football Team allow per matchup.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (16) this season.

The Football Team score just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Cowboys surrender (20.9).

The Football Team average 27.8 fewer yards per game (329.1) than the Cowboys allow per outing (356.9).

This year the Football Team have 21 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (31).

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has collected 3,598 passing yards (257.0 per game) while completing 337 of 492 throws (68.5%), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Ezekiel Elliott has run for a team-high 862 yards (61.6 YPG) and nine touchdowns. He also has 265 receiving yards on 44 catches and one touchdown.

CeeDee Lamb has 70 catches (109 targets) and paces his team with 940 receiving yards (67.1 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Micah Parsons has 12.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 17.0 TFL and 76 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Jayron Kearse has racked up 91 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and two interceptions and leads the team in tackles.

This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with 10 interceptions and has added 47 tackles and 19 passes defended.

Cowboys Injuries: Ezekiel Elliott: Questionable (Calf), Blake Bell: Questionable (Illness), Rashard Robinson: Out (Knee), Xavier Woods: Out (Ribs), Leighton Vander Esch: Out (Ankle), Antwaun Woods: Out (Ankle)

Washington Impact Players

This year Taylor Heinicke has collected 2,931 passing yards (209.4 per game) while going 278-for-418 (66.5%) and throwing for 19 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He has added a team-high 297 rushing yards on 55 carries with one touchdown.

Antonio Gibson has 231 attempts for a team-high 862 rushing yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns. He also has 39 catches for 260 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

This year Terry McLaurin has 63 catches for a team-high 859 yards (61.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

Jonathan Allen has 8.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 10.0 TFL and 52 tackles.

Kamren Curl's 77 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack make him the team's tackle leader.

Bobby McCain has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 49 tackles and six passes defended.

Washington Injuries: Terry McLaurin: Doubtful (Ankle), Alex Smith: Questionable (Calf), Thomas Davis Sr.: Out (Not Injury Related), Antonio Gibson: Questionable (Toe), Kevin Pierre-Louis: Questionable (Ankle)

