The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) visit a streaking Denver Broncos (3-0) team on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos have won three games in a row. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Ravens

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Denver

Favorite Spread Total Ravens -1 44.5

Baltimore and Denver Stats

The Ravens average 18.6 more points per game (27.3) than the Broncos surrender (8.7).

The Ravens average 203.0 more yards per game (424.7) than the Broncos give up per matchup (221.7).

The Ravens have five giveaways this season, while the Broncos have five takeaways.

This year the Broncos rack up 3.0 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Ravens surrender (28.3).

The Broncos collect just 6.4 fewer yards per game (387.3) than the Ravens allow per outing (393.7).

This season the Broncos have two turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (3).

Ravens Impact Players

Lamar Jackson has passed for 761 yards (53-for-87), with three touchdowns and three interceptions (253.7 YPG). He's also carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 251 yards and two scores, averaging 83.7 YPG.

Marquise Brown has 15 catches (on 23 targets) and leads the team with 235 receiving yards (78.3 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

This season Tavon Young leads the team with 1.0 sack and has added 1.0 TFL, six tackles, and one interception.

Patrick Queen has collected 23 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Young has a team-high one interception and has tacked on six tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended three this season.

Ravens Injuries: Derek Wolfe: Questionable (Elbow), Justice Hill: Questionable (Thigh), Ronnie Stanley: Questionable (Shoulder), Justin Madubuike: Questionable (Knee), Anthony Levine Sr.: Questionable (Abdomen), Jimmy Smith: Questionable (Knee), Chris Moore: Questionable (Finger), L.J. Fort: Questionable (Thigh)

Broncos Impact Players

This season Teddy Bridgewater has put up 827 passing yards (275.7 per game) while going 73-for-95 (76.8%) and throwing for four touchdowns with zero interceptions. He has added 44 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Melvin Gordon III has 42 carries for a team-high 193 rushing yards (64.3 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has six catches for 76 receiving yards .

This season Courtland Sutton has 15 catches and leads the team with 210 yards (70.0 per game).

Von Miller has notched a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and eight tackles.

Alexander Johnson has totaled 11 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Caden Sterns leads the team with one interception and has added one pass defended.

Broncos Injuries: Jeremiah Attaochu: Out (Quadricep), Phillip Lindsay: Questionable (Foot), Drew Lock: Out (Right Shoulder), Davontae Harris: Questionable (Hamstring)

