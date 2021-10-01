The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) visit a streaking Denver Broncos (3-0) team on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos have won three games in a row. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Broncos vs. Ravens
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
Betting Information for Baltimore vs. Denver
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ravens
-1
44.5
Baltimore and Denver Stats
- The Ravens average 18.6 more points per game (27.3) than the Broncos surrender (8.7).
- The Ravens average 203.0 more yards per game (424.7) than the Broncos give up per matchup (221.7).
- The Ravens have five giveaways this season, while the Broncos have five takeaways.
- This year the Broncos rack up 3.0 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Ravens surrender (28.3).
- The Broncos collect just 6.4 fewer yards per game (387.3) than the Ravens allow per outing (393.7).
- This season the Broncos have two turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (3).
Ravens Impact Players
- Lamar Jackson has passed for 761 yards (53-for-87), with three touchdowns and three interceptions (253.7 YPG). He's also carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 251 yards and two scores, averaging 83.7 YPG.
- Marquise Brown has 15 catches (on 23 targets) and leads the team with 235 receiving yards (78.3 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- This season Tavon Young leads the team with 1.0 sack and has added 1.0 TFL, six tackles, and one interception.
- Patrick Queen has collected 23 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Young has a team-high one interception and has tacked on six tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended three this season.
Ravens Injuries: Derek Wolfe: Questionable (Elbow), Justice Hill: Questionable (Thigh), Ronnie Stanley: Questionable (Shoulder), Justin Madubuike: Questionable (Knee), Anthony Levine Sr.: Questionable (Abdomen), Jimmy Smith: Questionable (Knee), Chris Moore: Questionable (Finger), L.J. Fort: Questionable (Thigh)
Broncos Impact Players
- This season Teddy Bridgewater has put up 827 passing yards (275.7 per game) while going 73-for-95 (76.8%) and throwing for four touchdowns with zero interceptions. He has added 44 rushing yards on 11 carries.
- Melvin Gordon III has 42 carries for a team-high 193 rushing yards (64.3 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has six catches for 76 receiving yards .
- This season Courtland Sutton has 15 catches and leads the team with 210 yards (70.0 per game).
- Von Miller has notched a team-leading 4.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and eight tackles.
- Alexander Johnson has totaled 11 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Caden Sterns leads the team with one interception and has added one pass defended.
Broncos Injuries: Jeremiah Attaochu: Out (Quadricep), Phillip Lindsay: Questionable (Foot), Drew Lock: Out (Right Shoulder), Davontae Harris: Questionable (Hamstring)
