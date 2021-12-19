Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) dives for a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (7-6) host the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Bengals

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High

Betting Information for Denver vs. Cincinnati

Favorite Spread Total Broncos -3 44

Denver and Cincinnati Stats

The Broncos put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Bengals allow (22.5).

The Broncos average just 4.8 fewer yards per game (345.0) than the Bengals give up per contest (349.8).

This year, the Broncos have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (17).

The Bengals put up 9.7 more points per game (27.2) than the Broncos allow (17.5).

The Bengals rack up 358.8 yards per game, 34.0 more yards than the 324.8 the Broncos give up.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times this season, five more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (16).

Broncos Impact Players

Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for 2,954 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes (273-for-404), with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions (227.2 yards per game).

Javonte Williams has churned out a team-high 743 rushing yards (57.2 per game) plus three touchdowns. He has augmented his performance with 34 catches for 279 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Courtland Sutton has 48 catches (on 78 targets) and leads the team with 658 receiving yards (50.6 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

This season Dre'Mont Jones leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 9.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

Kenny Young has racked up 75 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and two sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Justin Simmons has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 64 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended 13 this season.

Broncos Injuries: Phillip Lindsay: Questionable (Hip), Melvin Gordon III: Questionable (Shoulder), Trey Marshall: Questionable (Shin), Graham Glasgow: Questionable (Foot)

Bengals Impact Players

This season Joe Burrow has put up 3,483 passing yards (267.9 per game) while going 284-for-413 (68.8%) and throwing for 25 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Joe Mixon has rushed for a team-leading 1,036 yards on 245 attempts (79.7 yards per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns. He also averages 15.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 28 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

This season Ja'Marr Chase has 60 receptions and leads the team with 1,035 yards (79.6 per game) while hauling in 10 touchdowns.

Trey Hendrickson has 12.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 9.0 TFL and 29 tackles.

Logan Wilson's 90 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Bengals Injuries: Logan Wilson: Out (Ankle), Brandon Allen: Out (Knee), Brandon Wilson: Questionable (Hamstring)

