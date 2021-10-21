Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (3-3) host a struggling Denver Broncos (3-3) team on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Broncos have lost three games in a row. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Browns vs. Broncos

Game Day: Thursday, October 21, 2021

Thursday, October 21, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

Cleveland and Denver Stats

The Browns average 7.7 more points per game (26) than the Broncos surrender (18.3).

The Browns collect 81.6 more yards per game (396.3) than the Broncos give up per contest (314.7).

This year, the Browns have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (6).

This year the Broncos score 4.2 fewer points per game (21) than the Browns give up (25.2).

The Broncos rack up 60.6 more yards per game (368.3) than the Browns give up (307.7).

The Broncos have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Browns Impact Players

Baker Mayfield has put up 1,474 passing yards (245.7 YPG) with a 67.1% completion percentage (116-for-173) while tossing six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 75 rushing yards via 20 attempts and one rushing touchdown.

Nick Chubb has taken 90 carries for a team-leading 523 rushing yards (87.2 YPG) and four touchdowns.

David Njoku has 15 catches (19 targets) and paces his team with 266 receiving yards (44.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Myles Garrett has collected a team-leading eight sacks, while adding nine TFL and 24 tackles.

This season Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has collected 27 tackles, one TFL, and 0.5 sacks, leading his team in tackles.

Greedy Williams has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 23 tackles and three passes defended.

Browns Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Malik Jackson DT Knee Questionable A.J. Green CB Shoulder Out Jack Conklin OT Knee Questionable Jadeveon Clowney DE Ankle Questionable Odell Beckham Jr. WR Shoulder Questionable Mack Wilson LB Calf Questionable Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Ankle Questionable J.C. Tretter C Knee Questionable Malcolm Smith LB Abdomen Questionable Baker Mayfield QB Left shoulder Out Takkarist McKinley DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jordan Elliott DT Neck Limited Participation In Practice Nick Chubb RB Calf Out David Njoku TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Greg Newsome II CB Calf Full Participation In Practice Malik McDowell DT Elbow Full Participation In Practice Kareem Hunt RB Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Myles Garrett DE Knee Full Participation In Practice Greedy Williams CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Denzel Ward CB Neck Full Participation In Practice Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Broncos Impact Players

Teddy Bridgewater has 1,514 passing yards (252.3 per game) with a 70.2% completion percentage (139-for-198), throwing for 10 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also has 66 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Melvin Gordon III has 70 attempts for a team-high 332 rushing yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 13 catches for 119 receiving yards .

Courtland Sutton has been targeted 53 times and has 33 catches, leading his team with 471 yards (78.5 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

This season Von Miller leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added seven TFL and 17 tackles.

Kareem Jackson's 34 tackles, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.

This season Justin Simmons leads the team with one interception and has added 28 tackles and three passes defended.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Patrick DE Ankle Out Noah Fant TE Foot Full Participation In Practice Teddy Bridgewater QB Foot Questionable Garett Bolles OT Knee Questionable Caden Sterns S Illness Questionable Melvin Gordon III RB Hip Full Participation In Practice Justin Simmons S Hand Full Participation In Practice Andre Mintze OLB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Alexander Johnson LB Chest Did Not Participate In Practice Shelby Harris DE Wrist Full Participation In Practice Baron Browning LB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice

Browns Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Vikings W 14-7 Away 10/10/2021 Chargers L 47-42 Away 10/17/2021 Cardinals L 37-14 Home 10/21/2021 Broncos - Home 10/31/2021 Steelers - Home 11/7/2021 Bengals - Away 11/14/2021 Patriots - Away

Broncos Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Baltimore L 23-7 Home 10/10/2021 Pittsburgh L 27-19 Away 10/17/2021 Las Vegas L 34-24 Home 10/21/2021 Cleveland - Away 10/31/2021 Washington - Home 11/7/2021 Dallas - Away 11/14/2021 Philadelphia - Home

