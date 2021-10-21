Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Browns (3-3) host a struggling Denver Broncos (3-3) team on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Broncos have lost three games in a row. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Browns vs. Broncos

    • Game Day: Thursday, October 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
    • TV: NFL Network
    • Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Cleveland and Denver Stats

    • The Browns average 7.7 more points per game (26) than the Broncos surrender (18.3).
    • The Browns collect 81.6 more yards per game (396.3) than the Broncos give up per contest (314.7).
    • This year, the Browns have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (6).
    • This year the Broncos score 4.2 fewer points per game (21) than the Browns give up (25.2).
    • The Broncos rack up 60.6 more yards per game (368.3) than the Browns give up (307.7).
    • The Broncos have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (4) this season.

    Browns Impact Players

    • Baker Mayfield has put up 1,474 passing yards (245.7 YPG) with a 67.1% completion percentage (116-for-173) while tossing six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 75 rushing yards via 20 attempts and one rushing touchdown.
    • Nick Chubb has taken 90 carries for a team-leading 523 rushing yards (87.2 YPG) and four touchdowns.
    • David Njoku has 15 catches (19 targets) and paces his team with 266 receiving yards (44.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
    • Myles Garrett has collected a team-leading eight sacks, while adding nine TFL and 24 tackles.
    • This season Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has collected 27 tackles, one TFL, and 0.5 sacks, leading his team in tackles.
    • Greedy Williams has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 23 tackles and three passes defended.

    Browns Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Malik Jackson

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    A.J. Green

    CB

    Shoulder

    Out

    Jack Conklin

    OT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Jadeveon Clowney

    DE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Odell Beckham Jr.

    WR

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Mack Wilson

    LB

    Calf

    Questionable

    Jedrick Wills Jr.

    OT

    Ankle

    Questionable

    J.C. Tretter

    C

    Knee

    Questionable

    Malcolm Smith

    LB

    Abdomen

    Questionable

    Baker Mayfield

    QB

    Left shoulder

    Out

    Takkarist McKinley

    DE

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jordan Elliott

    DT

    Neck

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Nick Chubb

    RB

    Calf

    Out

    David Njoku

    TE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Greg Newsome II

    CB

    Calf

    Full Participation In Practice

    Malik McDowell

    DT

    Elbow

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kareem Hunt

    RB

    Calf

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Myles Garrett

    DE

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Greedy Williams

    CB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Denzel Ward

    CB

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

    LB

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Broncos Impact Players

    • Teddy Bridgewater has 1,514 passing yards (252.3 per game) with a 70.2% completion percentage (139-for-198), throwing for 10 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also has 66 rushing yards on 15 carries.
    • Melvin Gordon III has 70 attempts for a team-high 332 rushing yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 13 catches for 119 receiving yards .
    • Courtland Sutton has been targeted 53 times and has 33 catches, leading his team with 471 yards (78.5 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • This season Von Miller leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added seven TFL and 17 tackles.
    • Kareem Jackson's 34 tackles, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
    • This season Justin Simmons leads the team with one interception and has added 28 tackles and three passes defended.

    Broncos Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Aaron Patrick

    DE

    Ankle

    Out

    Noah Fant

    TE

    Foot

    Full Participation In Practice

    Teddy Bridgewater

    QB

    Foot

    Questionable

    Garett Bolles

    OT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Caden Sterns

    S

    Illness

    Questionable

    Melvin Gordon III

    RB

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Justin Simmons

    S

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Andre Mintze

    OLB

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Alexander Johnson

    LB

    Chest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Shelby Harris

    DE

    Wrist

    Full Participation In Practice

    Baron Browning

    LB

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Browns Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Vikings

    W 14-7

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Chargers

    L 47-42

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Cardinals

    L 37-14

    Home

    10/21/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Patriots

    -

    Away

    Broncos Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Baltimore

    L 23-7

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 27-19

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Las Vegas

    L 34-24

    Home

    10/21/2021

    Cleveland

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch UCLA at Washington in Women's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    HSFB Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch USC at Washington State in Women's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to make a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 2
    NFL

    Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Boise State at Fresno State in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Gonzaga in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Pacific FC vs. Cavalry FC

    1 hour ago
    Nov 5, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the signature of NBA commissioner Adam Silver stamped on an official Spalding basketball prior to the game between the Memphis Grizzlies against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 5, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the signature of NBA commissioner Adam Silver stamped on an official Spalding basketball prior to the game between the Memphis Grizzlies against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy