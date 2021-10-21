Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/21/2021

How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Browns (3-3) host a struggling Denver Broncos (3-3) team on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Broncos have lost three games in a row. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Browns vs. Broncos
- Game Day: Thursday, October 21, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium
Cleveland and Denver Stats
- The Browns average 7.7 more points per game (26) than the Broncos surrender (18.3).
- The Browns collect 81.6 more yards per game (396.3) than the Broncos give up per contest (314.7).
- This year, the Browns have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (6).
- This year the Broncos score 4.2 fewer points per game (21) than the Browns give up (25.2).
- The Broncos rack up 60.6 more yards per game (368.3) than the Browns give up (307.7).
- The Broncos have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Browns Impact Players
- Baker Mayfield has put up 1,474 passing yards (245.7 YPG) with a 67.1% completion percentage (116-for-173) while tossing six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 75 rushing yards via 20 attempts and one rushing touchdown.
- Nick Chubb has taken 90 carries for a team-leading 523 rushing yards (87.2 YPG) and four touchdowns.
- David Njoku has 15 catches (19 targets) and paces his team with 266 receiving yards (44.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Myles Garrett has collected a team-leading eight sacks, while adding nine TFL and 24 tackles.
- This season Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has collected 27 tackles, one TFL, and 0.5 sacks, leading his team in tackles.
- Greedy Williams has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 23 tackles and three passes defended.
Browns Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Malik Jackson
DT
Knee
Questionable
A.J. Green
CB
Shoulder
Out
Jack Conklin
OT
Knee
Questionable
Jadeveon Clowney
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Odell Beckham Jr.
WR
Shoulder
Questionable
Mack Wilson
LB
Calf
Questionable
Jedrick Wills Jr.
OT
Ankle
Questionable
J.C. Tretter
C
Knee
Questionable
Malcolm Smith
LB
Abdomen
Questionable
Baker Mayfield
QB
Left shoulder
Out
Takkarist McKinley
DE
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Jordan Elliott
DT
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Nick Chubb
RB
Calf
Out
David Njoku
TE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Greg Newsome II
CB
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
Malik McDowell
DT
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
Kareem Hunt
RB
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
Myles Garrett
DE
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Greedy Williams
CB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Denzel Ward
CB
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
LB
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Broncos Impact Players
- Teddy Bridgewater has 1,514 passing yards (252.3 per game) with a 70.2% completion percentage (139-for-198), throwing for 10 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also has 66 rushing yards on 15 carries.
- Melvin Gordon III has 70 attempts for a team-high 332 rushing yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 13 catches for 119 receiving yards .
- Courtland Sutton has been targeted 53 times and has 33 catches, leading his team with 471 yards (78.5 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- This season Von Miller leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added seven TFL and 17 tackles.
- Kareem Jackson's 34 tackles, one sack, and one interception make him the team's leading tackler.
- This season Justin Simmons leads the team with one interception and has added 28 tackles and three passes defended.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Aaron Patrick
DE
Ankle
Out
Noah Fant
TE
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Teddy Bridgewater
QB
Foot
Questionable
Garett Bolles
OT
Knee
Questionable
Caden Sterns
S
Illness
Questionable
Melvin Gordon III
RB
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Justin Simmons
S
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Andre Mintze
OLB
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Alexander Johnson
LB
Chest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Shelby Harris
DE
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
Baron Browning
LB
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Browns Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Vikings
W 14-7
Away
10/10/2021
Chargers
L 47-42
Away
10/17/2021
Cardinals
L 37-14
Home
10/21/2021
Broncos
-
Home
10/31/2021
Steelers
-
Home
11/7/2021
Bengals
-
Away
11/14/2021
Patriots
-
Away
Broncos Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Baltimore
L 23-7
Home
10/10/2021
Pittsburgh
L 27-19
Away
10/17/2021
Las Vegas
L 34-24
Home
10/21/2021
Cleveland
-
Away
10/31/2021
Washington
-
Home
11/7/2021
Dallas
-
Away
11/14/2021
Philadelphia
-
Home
