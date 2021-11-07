Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball for a first down late in the game as Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (24) attempt the tackle at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (4-4) visit a streaking Dallas Cowboys (6-1) team on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have won six straight games. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Broncos

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Dallas and Denver Stats

The Cowboys average 32.1 points per game, 15 more than the Broncos give up per matchup (17.1).

The Cowboys collect 129.1 more yards per game (454.9) than the Broncos give up per matchup (325.8).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (8) this season.

The Broncos put up 19.6 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Cowboys allow (23.1).

The Broncos rack up 28.1 fewer yards per game (338.3) than the Cowboys allow (366.4).

The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has accumulated 1,813 passing yards (259 per game) while completing 158 of 216 throws (73.1%), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Ezekiel Elliott has picked up a team-high 571 rushing yards (81.6 per game) and five scores. He has tacked on 20 receptions for 128 yards and one TD.

CeeDee Lamb has been targeted 57 times and has 39 catches, leading his team with 609 yards (87 ypg) while scoring four touchdowns.

Randy Gregory has notched a team-leading five sacks, while adding three TFL and eight tackles.

Micah Parsons has collected 42 tackles, seven TFL, and 2.5 sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.

Trevon Diggs has a team-high seven interceptions and has tacked on 24 tackles and 11 passes defended seven this season.

Cowboys Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Dak Prescott QB Calf Full Participation In Practice CeeDee Lamb WR Ankle Questionable Amari Cooper WR Hamstring Questionable Tyron Smith OT Ankle Out Donovan Wilson S Groin Full Participation In Practice Sean McKeon TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Trevon Diggs CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Dorance Armstrong Jr. DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Broncos Impact Players

Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for 1,914 yards while completing 70.4% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions (239.3 yards per game).

Melvin Gordon III has rushed for a team-leading 397 yards on 88 carries (49.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for a team-high 148 yards and two touchdowns.

This year Courtland Sutton has 40 catches for a team-high 579 yards (72.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Malik Reed has four sacks to lead the team, and has also collected two TFL and 22 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Kenny Young has totaled 50 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.

Justin Simmons has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 40 tackles and six passes defended.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Ronald Darby CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Caden Sterns S Shoulder Questionable Garett Bolles OT Ankle Out Malik Reed OLB Hip Questionable Graham Glasgow OG Hip Questionable Mike Purcell NT Thumb Questionable Albert Okwuegbunam TE Knee Questionable Jamar Johnson S Quad Full Participation In Practice DeShawn Williams DT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Dre'Mont Jones DE Hip Full Participation In Practice Shelby Harris DE Wrist Full Participation In Practice

Cowboys Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Giants W 44-20 Home 10/17/2021 Patriots W 35-29 Away 10/31/2021 Vikings W 20-16 Away 11/7/2021 Broncos - Home 11/14/2021 Falcons - Home 11/21/2021 Chiefs - Away 11/25/2021 Raiders - Home

Broncos Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Las Vegas L 34-24 Home 10/21/2021 Cleveland L 17-14 Away 10/31/2021 Washington W 17-10 Home 11/7/2021 Dallas - Away 11/14/2021 Philadelphia - Home 11/28/2021 Los Angeles - Home 12/5/2021 Kansas City - Away

