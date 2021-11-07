Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball for a first down late in the game as Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (24) attempt the tackle at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Broncos (4-4) visit a streaking Dallas Cowboys (6-1) team on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have won six straight games. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cowboys vs. Broncos

    Dallas and Denver Stats

    • The Cowboys average 32.1 points per game, 15 more than the Broncos give up per matchup (17.1).
    • The Cowboys collect 129.1 more yards per game (454.9) than the Broncos give up per matchup (325.8).
    • The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (8) this season.
    • The Broncos put up 19.6 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Cowboys allow (23.1).
    • The Broncos rack up 28.1 fewer yards per game (338.3) than the Cowboys allow (366.4).
    • The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).

    Cowboys Impact Players

    • Dak Prescott has accumulated 1,813 passing yards (259 per game) while completing 158 of 216 throws (73.1%), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.
    • Ezekiel Elliott has picked up a team-high 571 rushing yards (81.6 per game) and five scores. He has tacked on 20 receptions for 128 yards and one TD.
    • CeeDee Lamb has been targeted 57 times and has 39 catches, leading his team with 609 yards (87 ypg) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • Randy Gregory has notched a team-leading five sacks, while adding three TFL and eight tackles.
    • Micah Parsons has collected 42 tackles, seven TFL, and 2.5 sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Trevon Diggs has a team-high seven interceptions and has tacked on 24 tackles and 11 passes defended seven this season.

    Cowboys Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Dak Prescott

    QB

    Calf

    Full Participation In Practice

    CeeDee Lamb

    WR

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Amari Cooper

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Tyron Smith

    OT

    Ankle

    Out

    Donovan Wilson

    S

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Sean McKeon

    TE

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Trevon Diggs

    CB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dorance Armstrong Jr.

    DE

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Broncos Impact Players

    • Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for 1,914 yards while completing 70.4% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions (239.3 yards per game).
    • Melvin Gordon III has rushed for a team-leading 397 yards on 88 carries (49.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for a team-high 148 yards and two touchdowns.
    • This year Courtland Sutton has 40 catches for a team-high 579 yards (72.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Malik Reed has four sacks to lead the team, and has also collected two TFL and 22 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Kenny Young has totaled 50 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.
    • Justin Simmons has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 40 tackles and six passes defended.

    Broncos Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Ronald Darby

    CB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Caden Sterns

    S

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Garett Bolles

    OT

    Ankle

    Out

    Malik Reed

    OLB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Graham Glasgow

    OG

    Hip

    Questionable

    Mike Purcell

    NT

    Thumb

    Questionable

    Albert Okwuegbunam

    TE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Jamar Johnson

    S

    Quad

    Full Participation In Practice

    DeShawn Williams

    DT

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dre'Mont Jones

    DE

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Shelby Harris

    DE

    Wrist

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cowboys Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Giants

    W 44-20

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Patriots

    W 35-29

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Vikings

    W 20-16

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Chiefs

    -

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Home

    Broncos Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Las Vegas

    L 34-24

    Home

    10/21/2021

    Cleveland

    L 17-14

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Washington

    W 17-10

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

