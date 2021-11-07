How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Broncos (4-4) visit a streaking Dallas Cowboys (6-1) team on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have won six straight games. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Broncos
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dallas and Denver Stats
- The Cowboys average 32.1 points per game, 15 more than the Broncos give up per matchup (17.1).
- The Cowboys collect 129.1 more yards per game (454.9) than the Broncos give up per matchup (325.8).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- The Broncos put up 19.6 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Cowboys allow (23.1).
- The Broncos rack up 28.1 fewer yards per game (338.3) than the Cowboys allow (366.4).
- The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has accumulated 1,813 passing yards (259 per game) while completing 158 of 216 throws (73.1%), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- Ezekiel Elliott has picked up a team-high 571 rushing yards (81.6 per game) and five scores. He has tacked on 20 receptions for 128 yards and one TD.
- CeeDee Lamb has been targeted 57 times and has 39 catches, leading his team with 609 yards (87 ypg) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Randy Gregory has notched a team-leading five sacks, while adding three TFL and eight tackles.
- Micah Parsons has collected 42 tackles, seven TFL, and 2.5 sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Trevon Diggs has a team-high seven interceptions and has tacked on 24 tackles and 11 passes defended seven this season.
Cowboys Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Dak Prescott
QB
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Ankle
Questionable
Amari Cooper
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Tyron Smith
OT
Ankle
Out
Donovan Wilson
S
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Sean McKeon
TE
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Trevon Diggs
CB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Dorance Armstrong Jr.
DE
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Broncos Impact Players
- Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for 1,914 yards while completing 70.4% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions (239.3 yards per game).
- Melvin Gordon III has rushed for a team-leading 397 yards on 88 carries (49.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for a team-high 148 yards and two touchdowns.
- This year Courtland Sutton has 40 catches for a team-high 579 yards (72.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Malik Reed has four sacks to lead the team, and has also collected two TFL and 22 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Kenny Young has totaled 50 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.
- Justin Simmons has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 40 tackles and six passes defended.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Ronald Darby
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Caden Sterns
S
Shoulder
Questionable
Garett Bolles
OT
Ankle
Out
Malik Reed
OLB
Hip
Questionable
Graham Glasgow
OG
Hip
Questionable
Mike Purcell
NT
Thumb
Questionable
Albert Okwuegbunam
TE
Knee
Questionable
Jamar Johnson
S
Quad
Full Participation In Practice
DeShawn Williams
DT
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Dre'Mont Jones
DE
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Shelby Harris
DE
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
Cowboys Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Giants
W 44-20
Home
10/17/2021
Patriots
W 35-29
Away
10/31/2021
Vikings
W 20-16
Away
11/7/2021
Broncos
-
Home
11/14/2021
Falcons
-
Home
11/21/2021
Chiefs
-
Away
11/25/2021
Raiders
-
Home
Broncos Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Las Vegas
L 34-24
Home
10/21/2021
Cleveland
L 17-14
Away
10/31/2021
Washington
W 17-10
Home
11/7/2021
Dallas
-
Away
11/14/2021
Philadelphia
-
Home
11/28/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
12/5/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.