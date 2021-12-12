Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates with wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Broncos (6-6) and the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) meet at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Broncos vs. Lions

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Denver vs. Detroit

    Broncos vs Lions Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Broncos

    -11.5

    42

    Denver and Detroit Stats

    • This year, the Broncos put up 6.5 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Lions give up (26.3).
    • The Broncos average 37.0 fewer yards per game (343.9) than the Lions allow per outing (380.9).
    • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (14).
    • The Lions score just 1.3 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Broncos allow (18.2).
    • The Lions rack up just 14.6 fewer yards per game (310.9) than the Broncos allow (325.5).
    • This season the Lions have turned the ball over 16 times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (14).

    Broncos Impact Players

    • Teddy Bridgewater has passed for 2,775 yards (255-for-379), with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions (231.3 YPG).
    • Javonte Williams has 140 rushing attempts for a team-high 670 rushing yards (55.8 per game) and two touchdowns. He also has 33 catches for 269 receiving yards (22.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Courtland Sutton has been targeted 76 times and has 47 catches, leading his team with 649 yards (54.1 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • Dre'Mont Jones has notched a team-leading 3.5 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 24 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Kenny Young has racked up 73 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and two sacks and leads the team in tackles.
    • Patrick Surtain Jr. has picked off four passes to lead the team while adding 38 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended.

    Broncos Injuries: Trey Marshall: Questionable (Shin), Graham Glasgow: Doubtful (Ankle), Garett Bolles: Questionable (Illness), Tyrie Cleveland: Questionable (Illness)

    Lions Impact Players

    • This year Jared Goff has put up 2,576 passing yards (214.7 per game) while going 266-for-399 (66.7%) and throwing for 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
    • D'Andre Swift has rushed for a team-leading 555 yards on 140 attempts (46.3 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He also averages 35.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 56 passes for a team-high 429 yards and two touchdowns.
    • T.J. Hockenson has been targeted 84 times and has 61 catches, leading his team with 583 yards (48.6 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • This season Charles Harris leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 5.0 TFL and 43 tackles.
    • Alex Anzalone's 78 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • Amani Oruwariye has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 51 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and nine passes defended 12 this season.

    Lions Injuries: Jeff Okudah: Out (Groin), Tyrell Crosby: Out (Ankle), John Penisini: Questionable (Shoulder), Austin Bryant: Questionable (Thigh), C.J. Moore: Questionable (Ankle), D'Andre Swift: Questionable (Illness), Da'Shawn Hand: Questionable (Groin), Kenny Golladay: Out (Hip), Matthew Stafford: Questionable (Right Thumb)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
