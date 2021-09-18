Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) avoids New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) to throw a touchdown pass during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (1-0) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, September 19, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Broncos

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Denver and Jacksonville Stats

The Broncos racked up 20.2 points per game last year, 10.6 fewer than the Jaguars surrendered per matchup (30.8).

The Broncos averaged 82.1 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Jaguars allowed per outing (417.7) last season.

The Broncos turned the ball over 15 more times (32 total) than the Jaguars forced a turnover (17) last year.

Last year the Jaguars averaged 8.8 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Broncos surrendered (27.9).

The Jaguars collected 41.8 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Broncos gave up (367.9) per matchup last year.

The Jaguars turned the ball over nine more times (25 total) than the Broncos forced turnovers (16) last season.

Broncos Impact Players

Teddy Bridgewater collected 3,733 passing yards (233.3 per game) with a 69.1% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 15 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He also led his team with 279 rushing yards on 53 carries and five touchdowns.

Melvin Gordon III took 215 attempts for 986 rushing yards a season ago (61.6 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.

Last year Tim Patrick grabbed 51 passes for 742 yards (46.4 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

Last season, Malik Reed racked up eight sacks, eight TFL and 51 tackles.

In last year's campaign, Alexander Johnson racked up 124 tackles, four TFL, and one sack.

Justin Simmons intercepted five passes and tacked on 96 tackles, three TFL, and nine passes defended last season.

Jaguars Impact Players

C.J. Beathard racked up 787 passing yards (49.2 per game) with a 63.5% completion percentage last year (66-for-104), throwing for six touchdowns with zero interceptions.

James Robinson took 240 attempts for 1,070 rushing yards a season ago (66.9 per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He also caught 49 passes for 344 yards with three TDs through the air.

Last year Marvin Jones Jr. was targeted 115 times and had 76 catches for 978 yards and nine touchdowns.

Last season Dawuane Smoot put up 5.5 sacks, five TFL and 25 tackles.

Over his 2020 campaign, Myles Jack collected 118 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Last season Shaquill Griffin reeled in three interceptions and added 63 tackles, two TFL, and 12 passes defended.

Broncos Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Giants W 27-13 Away 9/19/2021 Jaguars - Away 9/26/2021 Jets - Home 10/3/2021 Ravens - Home 10/10/2021 Steelers - Away

Jaguars Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Houston L 37-21 Away 9/19/2021 Denver - Home 9/26/2021 Arizona - Home 9/30/2021 Cincinnati - Away 10/10/2021 Tennessee - Home

Regional restrictions apply.