Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

The Denver Broncos (6-5) visit a streaking Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) squad on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have won four straight games. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City and Denver Stats

The Chiefs average 25.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Broncos allow per outing (17.8).

The Chiefs average 71.6 more yards per game (402.4) than the Broncos give up per outing (330.8).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over nine more times (22 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (13) this season.

The Broncos score 20.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Chiefs give up.

The Broncos rack up 25.9 fewer yards per game (338.5) than the Chiefs give up per contest (364.4).

This season the Broncos have 12 turnovers, three fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (15).

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has posted 3,200 passing yards (290.9 per game) with a 65.5% completion percentage (294-for-449) while throwing 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also has 238 rushing yards via 44 carries and one rushing touchdown.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has taken 77 carries for a team-leading 367 rushing yards (33.4 YPG) and one touchdown.

Tyreek Hill has grabbed 84 passes for a team best 932 yards plus eight touchdowns. He averages 84.7 receiving yards per game.

Chris Jones has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up six TFL and 17 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Nick Bolton has totaled 79 tackles and 11 TFL and leads the team in tackles.

This season L'Jarius Sneed leads the team with two interceptions and has added 58 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness Questionable Lucas Niang OL Ribs Out Rashad Fenton CB Knee Out L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Kyle Long OG Knee Full Participation In Practice Chris Lammons CB Hip Full Participation In Practice

Broncos Impact Players

Teddy Bridgewater has 2,518 passing yards (228.9 per game) and a 68.7% completion percentage, throwing 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Melvin Gordon III has taken 135 attempts for a team-leading 605 rushing yards (55 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 22 passes for 166 yards (15.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns through the air.

This season Courtland Sutton has 45 catches and leads the team with 634 yards (57.6 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

This season Malik Reed leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added three TFL and 33 tackles.

Kareem Jackson has totaled 66 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Justin Simmons leads the team with four interceptions and has added 56 tackles, two TFL, and 11 passes defended.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Jonathon Cooper OLB Neck Questionable Garett Bolles OT Ankle Questionable Nate Hairston CB Hip Questionable Bobby Massie OT Ankle Questionable Quinn Meinerz OL Knee Questionable Shelby Harris DE Ankle Questionable Dalton Risner OG Back Questionable Ronald Darby CB Illness Full Participation In Practice Melvin Gordon III RB Shoulder Doubtful Teddy Bridgewater QB Tibia Full Participation In Practice Bradley Chubb OLB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Kareem Jackson S Neck Limited Participation In Practice Eric Saubert TE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Chiefs Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Packers W 13-7 Home 11/14/2021 Raiders W 41-14 Away 11/21/2021 Cowboys W 19-9 Home 12/5/2021 Broncos - Home 12/12/2021 Raiders - Home 12/16/2021 Chargers - Away 12/26/2021 Steelers - Home

Broncos Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Dallas W 30-16 Away 11/14/2021 Philadelphia L 30-13 Home 11/28/2021 Los Angeles W 28-13 Home 12/5/2021 Kansas City - Away 12/12/2021 Detroit - Home 12/19/2021 Cincinnati - Home 12/26/2021 Las Vegas - Away

