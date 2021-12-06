Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) after scoring against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) after scoring against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Broncos (6-5) visit a streaking Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) squad on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have won four straight games. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
    • TV: NBC
    • Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Kansas City and Denver Stats

    • The Chiefs average 25.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Broncos allow per outing (17.8).
    • The Chiefs average 71.6 more yards per game (402.4) than the Broncos give up per outing (330.8).
    • The Chiefs have turned the ball over nine more times (22 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (13) this season.
    • The Broncos score 20.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Chiefs give up.
    • The Broncos rack up 25.9 fewer yards per game (338.5) than the Chiefs give up per contest (364.4).
    • This season the Broncos have 12 turnovers, three fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (15).

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • Patrick Mahomes II has posted 3,200 passing yards (290.9 per game) with a 65.5% completion percentage (294-for-449) while throwing 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also has 238 rushing yards via 44 carries and one rushing touchdown.
    • Clyde Edwards-Helaire has taken 77 carries for a team-leading 367 rushing yards (33.4 YPG) and one touchdown.
    • Tyreek Hill has grabbed 84 passes for a team best 932 yards plus eight touchdowns. He averages 84.7 receiving yards per game.
    • Chris Jones has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up six TFL and 17 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Nick Bolton has totaled 79 tackles and 11 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season L'Jarius Sneed leads the team with two interceptions and has added 58 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

    Chiefs Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Clyde Edwards-Helaire

    RB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Lucas Niang

    OL

    Ribs

    Out

    Rashad Fenton

    CB

    Knee

    Out

    L'Jarius Sneed

    CB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kyle Long

    OG

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chris Lammons

    CB

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Broncos Impact Players

    • Teddy Bridgewater has 2,518 passing yards (228.9 per game) and a 68.7% completion percentage, throwing 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions.
    • Melvin Gordon III has taken 135 attempts for a team-leading 605 rushing yards (55 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 22 passes for 166 yards (15.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns through the air.
    • This season Courtland Sutton has 45 catches and leads the team with 634 yards (57.6 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
    • This season Malik Reed leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added three TFL and 33 tackles.
    • Kareem Jackson has totaled 66 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Justin Simmons leads the team with four interceptions and has added 56 tackles, two TFL, and 11 passes defended.

    Broncos Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Tyrie Cleveland

    WR

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jonathon Cooper

    OLB

    Neck

    Questionable

    Garett Bolles

    OT

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Nate Hairston

    CB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Bobby Massie

    OT

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Quinn Meinerz

    OL

    Knee

    Questionable

    Shelby Harris

    DE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Dalton Risner

    OG

    Back

    Questionable

    Ronald Darby

    CB

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Melvin Gordon III

    RB

    Shoulder

    Doubtful

    Teddy Bridgewater

    QB

    Tibia

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bradley Chubb

    OLB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Kareem Jackson

    S

    Neck

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Eric Saubert

    TE

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Chiefs Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Packers

    W 13-7

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Raiders

    W 41-14

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Cowboys

    W 19-9

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Home

    Broncos Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Dallas

    W 30-16

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Philadelphia

    L 30-13

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Los Angeles

    W 28-13

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Kansas City

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Las Vegas

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) blocks Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shot during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Rodney Hood (5) blocks the shot of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) goes up for a shot as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) looks on during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    39 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) after scoring against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) after scoring against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy