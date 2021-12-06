Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Broncos (6-5) visit a streaking Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) squad on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have won four straight games. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City and Denver Stats
- The Chiefs average 25.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Broncos allow per outing (17.8).
- The Chiefs average 71.6 more yards per game (402.4) than the Broncos give up per outing (330.8).
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over nine more times (22 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (13) this season.
- The Broncos score 20.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Chiefs give up.
- The Broncos rack up 25.9 fewer yards per game (338.5) than the Chiefs give up per contest (364.4).
- This season the Broncos have 12 turnovers, three fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (15).
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II has posted 3,200 passing yards (290.9 per game) with a 65.5% completion percentage (294-for-449) while throwing 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also has 238 rushing yards via 44 carries and one rushing touchdown.
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire has taken 77 carries for a team-leading 367 rushing yards (33.4 YPG) and one touchdown.
- Tyreek Hill has grabbed 84 passes for a team best 932 yards plus eight touchdowns. He averages 84.7 receiving yards per game.
- Chris Jones has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up six TFL and 17 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Nick Bolton has totaled 79 tackles and 11 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- This season L'Jarius Sneed leads the team with two interceptions and has added 58 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
RB
Illness
Questionable
Lucas Niang
OL
Ribs
Out
Rashad Fenton
CB
Knee
Out
L'Jarius Sneed
CB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Kyle Long
OG
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Chris Lammons
CB
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Broncos Impact Players
- Teddy Bridgewater has 2,518 passing yards (228.9 per game) and a 68.7% completion percentage, throwing 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions.
- Melvin Gordon III has taken 135 attempts for a team-leading 605 rushing yards (55 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 22 passes for 166 yards (15.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns through the air.
- This season Courtland Sutton has 45 catches and leads the team with 634 yards (57.6 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- This season Malik Reed leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added three TFL and 33 tackles.
- Kareem Jackson has totaled 66 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Justin Simmons leads the team with four interceptions and has added 56 tackles, two TFL, and 11 passes defended.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tyrie Cleveland
WR
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Jonathon Cooper
OLB
Neck
Questionable
Garett Bolles
OT
Ankle
Questionable
Nate Hairston
CB
Hip
Questionable
Bobby Massie
OT
Ankle
Questionable
Quinn Meinerz
OL
Knee
Questionable
Shelby Harris
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Dalton Risner
OG
Back
Questionable
Ronald Darby
CB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Melvin Gordon III
RB
Shoulder
Doubtful
Teddy Bridgewater
QB
Tibia
Full Participation In Practice
Bradley Chubb
OLB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Kareem Jackson
S
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Eric Saubert
TE
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chiefs Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Packers
W 13-7
Home
11/14/2021
Raiders
W 41-14
Away
11/21/2021
Cowboys
W 19-9
Home
12/5/2021
Broncos
-
Home
12/12/2021
Raiders
-
Home
12/16/2021
Chargers
-
Away
12/26/2021
Steelers
-
Home
Broncos Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Dallas
W 30-16
Away
11/14/2021
Philadelphia
L 30-13
Home
11/28/2021
Los Angeles
W 28-13
Home
12/5/2021
Kansas City
-
Away
12/12/2021
Detroit
-
Home
12/19/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
12/26/2021
Las Vegas
-
Away
