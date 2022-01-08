Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates after a touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (7-9) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High. In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Chiefs

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Denver

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -10.5 45

Kansas City and Denver Stats

This year, the Chiefs average 9.9 more points per game (28.3) than the Broncos give up (18.4).

The Chiefs collect 397.3 yards per game, 75.2 more yards than the 322.1 the Broncos give up per contest.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over six more times (25 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (19) this season.

The Broncos score just 1.9 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Chiefs give up (21.3).

The Broncos average 328.4 yards per game, 40.9 fewer yards than the 369.3 the Chiefs give up.

This season the Broncos have 17 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (28).

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 4,569 yards while connecting on 66.6% of his passes (409-for-614), with 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions (285.6 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 57 times for 327 yards and two touchdowns.

Darrel Williams has 137 carries for a team-high 541 rushing yards (33.8 per game) and six touchdowns. He also has 44 catches for 422 receiving yards (26.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill has hauled in 110 receptions for 1,237 yards, best on his team, and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 156 times, and averages 77.3 receiving yards per game.

Chris Jones has registered a team-leading 9.0 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

Nick Bolton's 106 tackles and 11.0 TFL make him the team's tackle leader.

Tyrann Mathieu has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 73 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Chiefs Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Broncos Impact Players

Drew Lock has passed for 625 yards (55-of-87), with two touchdowns and two interceptions (39.1 yards per game).

Javonte Williams has 191 attempts for a team-high 857 rushing yards (53.6 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 41 catches for 298 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Courtland Sutton has been targeted 95 times and has 57 catches, leading his team with 763 yards (47.7 per game) while also scoring two touchdowns.

This season Dre'Mont Jones leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added 9.0 TFL and 29 tackles.

Justin Simmons' 77 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Broncos Injuries: No Injuries Listed

