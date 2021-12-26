Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) points at fans as he walks off the field following the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Broncos (7-7) meet a fellow AFC West foe when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raiders vs. Broncos

    Denver and Las Vegas Stats

    • The Broncos rack up 20.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Raiders allow per outing (26.7).
    • The Broncos collect 341.2 yards per game, only 6.8 fewer than the 348 the Raiders give up per outing.
    • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
    • This year the Raiders rack up four more points per game (21.4) than the Broncos surrender (17.4).
    • The Raiders collect 49.9 more yards per game (369.3) than the Broncos allow (319.4).
    • The Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (16) this season.

    Broncos Impact Players

    • Teddy Bridgewater has 3,052 yards through the air (218 per game) and a 66.9% completion percentage (285-for-426), pitching 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.
    • Javonte Williams has put up a team-high 815 yards (58.2 per game) and tallied three touchdowns. He also averages 20.6 receiving yards, catching 38 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns.
    • Courtland Sutton has 50 catches (85 targets) and paces his team with 670 receiving yards (47.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.
    • Dre'Mont Jones has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected nine TFL and 27 tackles.
    • Kareem Jackson's 75 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.
    • This season Justin Simmons leads the team with five interceptions and has added 68 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 12 passes defended.

    Broncos Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Baron Browning

    LB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Teddy Bridgewater

    QB

    Concussion

    Out

    Javonte Williams

    RB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Courtland Sutton

    WR

    Wrist

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Caden Sterns

    S

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Mike Purcell

    NT

    Thumb

    Questionable

    Albert Okwuegbunam

    TE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Quinn Meinerz

    OL

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Shelby Harris

    DE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Bradley Chubb

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Kenny Young

    LB

    Concussion

    Out

    Shamar Stephen

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Bobby Massie

    OT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Dre'Mont Jones

    DE

    Foot

    Questionable

    Kareem Jackson

    S

    Back

    Questionable

    Melvin Gordon III

    RB

    Thumb

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Raiders Impact Players

    • This season Derek Carr has collected 4,162 passing yards (297.3 per game) while going 364-for-534 (68.2%) and throwing for 19 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
    • Josh Jacobs has churned out a team-high 548 rushing yards (39.1 per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He has added 47 catches for 324 yards .
    • Hunter Renfrow has reeled in 89 passes for a team best 909 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 111 times, and averages 64.9 yards per game.
    • This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with nine sacks and has added six TFL and 26 tackles.
    • Denzel Perryman's 133 tackles and five TFL make him the team's tackle leader.
    • This season Nate Hobbs leads the team with one interception and has added 60 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

    Raiders Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Darren Waller

    TE

    Knee

    Doubtful

    John Simpson

    OG

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Denzel Perryman

    LB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Brandon Parker

    OT

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Carl Nassib

    DE

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Foster Moreau

    TE

    Adomen

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Zay Jones

    WR

    Toe

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Josh Jacobs

    RB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Daniel Helm

    TE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Casey Hayward

    CB

    Achilles

    Full Participation In Practice

    Johnathan Hankins

    DT

    Back

    Questionable

    Divine Deablo

    LB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Will Compton

    LB

    Non injury related-personal

    Questionable

    Johnathan Abram

    S

    Shoulder

    Out

    Broncos Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Chiefs

    L 22-9

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Lions

    W 38-10

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Bengals

    L 15-10

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Chargers

    -

    Away

    Raiders Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Washington

    L 17-15

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Kansas City

    L 48-9

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Cleveland

    W 16-14

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Denver

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Indianapolis

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

