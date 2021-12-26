Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) points at fans as he walks off the field following the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (7-7) meet a fellow AFC West foe when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Broncos

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Denver and Las Vegas Stats

The Broncos rack up 20.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Raiders allow per outing (26.7).

The Broncos collect 341.2 yards per game, only 6.8 fewer than the 348 the Raiders give up per outing.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

This year the Raiders rack up four more points per game (21.4) than the Broncos surrender (17.4).

The Raiders collect 49.9 more yards per game (369.3) than the Broncos allow (319.4).

The Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Broncos Impact Players

Teddy Bridgewater has 3,052 yards through the air (218 per game) and a 66.9% completion percentage (285-for-426), pitching 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Javonte Williams has put up a team-high 815 yards (58.2 per game) and tallied three touchdowns. He also averages 20.6 receiving yards, catching 38 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Courtland Sutton has 50 catches (85 targets) and paces his team with 670 receiving yards (47.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Dre'Mont Jones has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected nine TFL and 27 tackles.

Kareem Jackson's 75 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.

This season Justin Simmons leads the team with five interceptions and has added 68 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 12 passes defended.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Baron Browning LB Illness Questionable Teddy Bridgewater QB Concussion Out Javonte Williams RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Courtland Sutton WR Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Caden Sterns S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Mike Purcell NT Thumb Questionable Albert Okwuegbunam TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Quinn Meinerz OL Back Limited Participation In Practice Shelby Harris DE Ankle Questionable Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Kenny Young LB Concussion Out Shamar Stephen DT Knee Questionable Bobby Massie OT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Dre'Mont Jones DE Foot Questionable Kareem Jackson S Back Questionable Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb Did Not Participate In Practice

Raiders Impact Players

This season Derek Carr has collected 4,162 passing yards (297.3 per game) while going 364-for-534 (68.2%) and throwing for 19 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Josh Jacobs has churned out a team-high 548 rushing yards (39.1 per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He has added 47 catches for 324 yards .

Hunter Renfrow has reeled in 89 passes for a team best 909 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 111 times, and averages 64.9 yards per game.

This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with nine sacks and has added six TFL and 26 tackles.

Denzel Perryman's 133 tackles and five TFL make him the team's tackle leader.

This season Nate Hobbs leads the team with one interception and has added 60 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Darren Waller TE Knee Doubtful John Simpson OG Knee Full Participation In Practice Denzel Perryman LB Ankle Questionable Brandon Parker OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Carl Nassib DE Knee Full Participation In Practice Foster Moreau TE Adomen Limited Participation In Practice Zay Jones WR Toe Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Jacobs RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Daniel Helm TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Casey Hayward CB Achilles Full Participation In Practice Johnathan Hankins DT Back Questionable Divine Deablo LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Will Compton LB Non injury related-personal Questionable Johnathan Abram S Shoulder Out

Broncos Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Chiefs L 22-9 Away 12/12/2021 Lions W 38-10 Home 12/19/2021 Bengals L 15-10 Home 12/26/2021 Raiders - Away 1/2/2022 Chargers - Away

Raiders Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Washington L 17-15 Home 12/12/2021 Kansas City L 48-9 Away 12/20/2021 Cleveland W 16-14 Away 12/26/2021 Denver - Home 1/2/2022 Indianapolis - Away

Regional restrictions apply.