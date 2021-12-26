Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Broncos (7-7) meet a fellow AFC West foe when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Broncos
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
Denver and Las Vegas Stats
- The Broncos rack up 20.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Raiders allow per outing (26.7).
- The Broncos collect 341.2 yards per game, only 6.8 fewer than the 348 the Raiders give up per outing.
- This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
- This year the Raiders rack up four more points per game (21.4) than the Broncos surrender (17.4).
- The Raiders collect 49.9 more yards per game (369.3) than the Broncos allow (319.4).
- The Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (16) this season.
Broncos Impact Players
- Teddy Bridgewater has 3,052 yards through the air (218 per game) and a 66.9% completion percentage (285-for-426), pitching 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.
- Javonte Williams has put up a team-high 815 yards (58.2 per game) and tallied three touchdowns. He also averages 20.6 receiving yards, catching 38 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns.
- Courtland Sutton has 50 catches (85 targets) and paces his team with 670 receiving yards (47.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- Dre'Mont Jones has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected nine TFL and 27 tackles.
- Kareem Jackson's 75 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team's top tackler.
- This season Justin Simmons leads the team with five interceptions and has added 68 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 12 passes defended.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Baron Browning
LB
Illness
Questionable
Teddy Bridgewater
QB
Concussion
Out
Javonte Williams
RB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Courtland Sutton
WR
Wrist
Limited Participation In Practice
Caden Sterns
S
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Mike Purcell
NT
Thumb
Questionable
Albert Okwuegbunam
TE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Quinn Meinerz
OL
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Shelby Harris
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Bradley Chubb
OLB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Kenny Young
LB
Concussion
Out
Shamar Stephen
DT
Knee
Questionable
Bobby Massie
OT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dre'Mont Jones
DE
Foot
Questionable
Kareem Jackson
S
Back
Questionable
Melvin Gordon III
RB
Thumb
Did Not Participate In Practice
Raiders Impact Players
- This season Derek Carr has collected 4,162 passing yards (297.3 per game) while going 364-for-534 (68.2%) and throwing for 19 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
- Josh Jacobs has churned out a team-high 548 rushing yards (39.1 per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He has added 47 catches for 324 yards .
- Hunter Renfrow has reeled in 89 passes for a team best 909 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 111 times, and averages 64.9 yards per game.
- This season Yannick Ngakoue leads the team with nine sacks and has added six TFL and 26 tackles.
- Denzel Perryman's 133 tackles and five TFL make him the team's tackle leader.
- This season Nate Hobbs leads the team with one interception and has added 60 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Darren Waller
TE
Knee
Doubtful
John Simpson
OG
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Denzel Perryman
LB
Ankle
Questionable
Brandon Parker
OT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Carl Nassib
DE
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Foster Moreau
TE
Adomen
Limited Participation In Practice
Zay Jones
WR
Toe
Did Not Participate In Practice
Josh Jacobs
RB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Daniel Helm
TE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Casey Hayward
CB
Achilles
Full Participation In Practice
Johnathan Hankins
DT
Back
Questionable
Divine Deablo
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Will Compton
LB
Non injury related-personal
Questionable
Johnathan Abram
S
Shoulder
Out
Broncos Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Chiefs
L 22-9
Away
12/12/2021
Lions
W 38-10
Home
12/19/2021
Bengals
L 15-10
Home
12/26/2021
Raiders
-
Away
1/2/2022
Chargers
-
Away
Raiders Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Washington
L 17-15
Home
12/12/2021
Kansas City
L 48-9
Away
12/20/2021
Cleveland
W 16-14
Away
12/26/2021
Denver
-
Home
1/2/2022
Indianapolis
-
Away
