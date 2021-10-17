Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) avoids the tackle of New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

AFC West foes match up when the Denver Broncos (3-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) play on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Raiders

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Betting Information for Denver vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Broncos -5 44.5

Denver and Las Vegas Stats

This year, the Broncos put up 3.6 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders give up (24.0).

The Broncos rack up 357.8 yards per game, just 18.0 more than the 339.8 the Raiders give up per contest.

The Broncos have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).

The Raiders put up 22.6 points per game, 7.4 more than the Broncos surrender (15.2).

The Raiders rack up 377.0 yards per game, 84.6 more yards than the 292.4 the Broncos give up.

The Raiders have four giveaways this season, while the Broncos have six takeaways.

Broncos Impact Players

Teddy Bridgewater has put up 1,180 passing yards (236.0 per game) with a 69.8% completion percentage (104-for-149) while firing seven touchdowns and one interception. He also has 57 rushing yards via 13 carries.

Melvin Gordon III has rushed for a team-high 282 yards (56.4 YPG) and two touchdowns. He also has 96 receiving yards on 10 catches .

Courtland Sutton has hauled in 25 receptions for 377 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 39 times, and averages 75.4 receiving yards per game.

This season Von Miller leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

Alexander Johnson's 28 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks make him the team's top tackler.

Kareem Jackson has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 28 tackles and one pass defended.

Broncos Injuries: Jeremiah Attaochu: Out (Quadricep), KJ Hamler: Out (Hamstring), Noah Fant: Questionable (Ankle), Melvin Gordon III: Questionable (Illness), Drew Lock: Questionable (Right Shoulder)

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has thrown for 1,605 yards while completing 63.9% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions (321.0 yards per game).

Peyton Barber has churned out a team-best 143 rushing yards (28.6 per game) and one touchdown.

This year Henry Ruggs III has 17 catches and leads the team with 348 yards (69.6 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

This season Solomon Thomas leads the team with 2.5 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and eight tackles.

This season Denzel Perryman has totaled 61 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Trayvon Mullen has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 15 tackles and four passes defended.

Raiders Injuries: No Injuries Listed

