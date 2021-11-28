Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) celebrates after Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) was stopped short of a first down in the fourth quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

AFC West opponents meet when the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) and the Denver Broncos (5-5) square off on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Chargers

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Denver

Favorite Spread Total Chargers -3 47

Los Angeles and Denver Stats

The Chargers put up 7.7 more points per game (26.0) than the Broncos allow (18.3).

The Chargers collect 58.3 more yards per game (386.5) than the Broncos allow per matchup (328.2).

This year, the Chargers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (11).

The Broncos average 20.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Chargers allow (26.5).

The Broncos collect just 12.9 fewer yards per game (342.1) than the Chargers allow (355.0).

The Broncos have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chargers.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has thrown for 2,927 yards (261-for-394), with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions (292.7 yards per game). He's also run the ball 39 times for a team-high 207 yards and two scores, averaging 20.7 yards per game.

Austin Ekeler has run for a team-leading 573 yards (57.3 per game) and scored seven touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, reeling in 45 passes for 405 yards and six touchdowns.

Keenan Allen has 74 catches (on 106 targets) and leads the team with 810 receiving yards (81.0 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

Joey Bosa has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 4.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

Derwin James has collected 86 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Kyzir White has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 74 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

Chargers Injuries: Kalen Ballage: Questionable (Ankle), Uchenna Nwosu: Out (Shoulder), Melvin Ingram III: Out (Knee), Casey Hayward Jr.: Out (Groin)

Broncos Impact Players

Teddy Bridgewater has 2,389 passing yards (238.9 per game) with a 69.2% completion percentage (222-for-321), throwing for 14 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Melvin Gordon III has taken 118 carries for a team-leading 522 rushing yards (52.2 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 21 passes for 161 yards (16.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns through the air.

Courtland Sutton has been targeted 67 times and has 43 catches, leading his team with 617 yards (61.7 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

This season Malik Reed leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Kareem Jackson has collected 66 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

This season Justin Simmons leads the team with four interceptions and has added 48 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

Broncos Injuries: Demar Dotson: Questionable (Calf), Jerry Jeudy: Questionable (Achilles), Sylvester Williams: Questionable (Elbow), Bryce Callahan: Questionable (Foot), Joe Jones: Questionable (Calf), Graham Glasgow: Questionable (Calf), Trey Marshall: Out (Shin)

