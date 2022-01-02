Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) completes a pass against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) square off against a fellow AFC West opponent when they host the Denver Broncos (7-8) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Chargers vs. Broncos

    Los Angeles and Denver Stats

    • The Chargers average 27.2 points per game, 9.9 more than the Broncos surrender per contest (17.3).
    • The Chargers average 69.3 more yards per game (390.2) than the Broncos give up per outing (320.9).
    • This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (19).
    • The Broncos average 19.9 points per game, 7.5 fewer than the Chargers give up (27.4).
    • The Broncos average 34.8 fewer yards per game (329) than the Chargers allow (363.8).
    • The Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times, four fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (20).

    Chargers Impact Players

    • This year Justin Herbert has 4,394 passing yards (292.9 yards per game) while going 387-for-577 (67.1%) and throwing 33 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He has added 299 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 19.9 yards per game.
    • Austin Ekeler has taken 173 carries for a team-leading 789 rushing yards (52.6 YPG) and 10 touchdowns. He's also hauled in 62 passes for 558 yards with seven touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
    • Keenan Allen has 96 catches (140 targets) and paces his team with 1,042 receiving yards (69.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.
    • Joey Bosa has registered a team-leading 9.5 sacks, while adding four TFL and 43 tackles.
    • Kyzir White leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 126 tackles, seven TFL, one sack, and two interceptions over the current campaign.

    Chargers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Drue Tranquill

    LB

    Ankle

    Doubtful

    Jerry Tillery

    DT

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Uchenna Nwosu

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tevaughn Campbell

    CB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Stephen Anderson

    TE

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Derwin James

    S

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Broncos Impact Players

    • This season Teddy Bridgewater has put up 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) while going 285-for-426 (66.9%) and throwing for 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
    • Javonte Williams has 177 carries for a team-high 827 rushing yards (55.1 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 40 catches for 296 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
    • This season Courtland Sutton has 54 receptions and leads the team with 703 yards (46.9 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
    • This season Dre'Mont Jones leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added nine TFL and 29 tackles.
    • Kareem Jackson has totaled 80 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • This season Justin Simmons leads the team with five interceptions and has added 73 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 12 passes defended.

    Broncos Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Javonte Williams

    RB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Shamar Stephen

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Dre'Mont Jones

    DE

    Foot

    Questionable

    Shelby Harris

    DE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Courtland Sutton

    WR

    Illness

    Questionable

    Melvin Gordon III

    RB

    Thumb

    Questionable

    Kenny Young

    LB

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Kareem Jackson

    S

    Back

    Questionable

    Ronald Darby

    CB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Drew Lock

    QB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Teddy Bridgewater

    QB

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Chargers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Giants

    W 37-21

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Chiefs

    L 34-28

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Texans

    L 41-29

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Broncos

    -

    Home

    Broncos Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Detroit

    W 38-10

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 15-10

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Las Vegas

    L 17-13

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

