Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) square off against a fellow AFC West opponent when they host the Denver Broncos (7-8) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Broncos
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles and Denver Stats
- The Chargers average 27.2 points per game, 9.9 more than the Broncos surrender per contest (17.3).
- The Chargers average 69.3 more yards per game (390.2) than the Broncos give up per outing (320.9).
- This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (19).
- The Broncos average 19.9 points per game, 7.5 fewer than the Chargers give up (27.4).
- The Broncos average 34.8 fewer yards per game (329) than the Chargers allow (363.8).
- The Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times, four fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (20).
Chargers Impact Players
- This year Justin Herbert has 4,394 passing yards (292.9 yards per game) while going 387-for-577 (67.1%) and throwing 33 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He has added 299 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 19.9 yards per game.
- Austin Ekeler has taken 173 carries for a team-leading 789 rushing yards (52.6 YPG) and 10 touchdowns. He's also hauled in 62 passes for 558 yards with seven touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.
- Keenan Allen has 96 catches (140 targets) and paces his team with 1,042 receiving yards (69.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- Joey Bosa has registered a team-leading 9.5 sacks, while adding four TFL and 43 tackles.
- Kyzir White leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 126 tackles, seven TFL, one sack, and two interceptions over the current campaign.
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Drue Tranquill
LB
Ankle
Doubtful
Jerry Tillery
DT
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Uchenna Nwosu
OLB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Tevaughn Campbell
CB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Stephen Anderson
TE
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Derwin James
S
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Broncos Impact Players
- This season Teddy Bridgewater has put up 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) while going 285-for-426 (66.9%) and throwing for 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
- Javonte Williams has 177 carries for a team-high 827 rushing yards (55.1 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 40 catches for 296 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
- This season Courtland Sutton has 54 receptions and leads the team with 703 yards (46.9 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- This season Dre'Mont Jones leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added nine TFL and 29 tackles.
- Kareem Jackson has totaled 80 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Justin Simmons leads the team with five interceptions and has added 73 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 12 passes defended.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Javonte Williams
RB
Knee
Questionable
Shamar Stephen
DT
Knee
Questionable
Dre'Mont Jones
DE
Foot
Questionable
Shelby Harris
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Courtland Sutton
WR
Illness
Questionable
Melvin Gordon III
RB
Thumb
Questionable
Kenny Young
LB
Concussion
Questionable
Kareem Jackson
S
Back
Questionable
Ronald Darby
CB
Shoulder
Questionable
Drew Lock
QB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Teddy Bridgewater
QB
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chargers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Giants
W 37-21
Home
12/16/2021
Chiefs
L 34-28
Home
12/26/2021
Texans
L 41-29
Away
1/2/2022
Broncos
-
Home
Broncos Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Detroit
W 38-10
Home
12/19/2021
Cincinnati
L 15-10
Home
12/26/2021
Las Vegas
L 17-13
Away
1/2/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
