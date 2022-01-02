Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) completes a pass against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) square off against a fellow AFC West opponent when they host the Denver Broncos (7-8) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Broncos

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles and Denver Stats

The Chargers average 27.2 points per game, 9.9 more than the Broncos surrender per contest (17.3).

The Chargers average 69.3 more yards per game (390.2) than the Broncos give up per outing (320.9).

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (19).

The Broncos average 19.9 points per game, 7.5 fewer than the Chargers give up (27.4).

The Broncos average 34.8 fewer yards per game (329) than the Chargers allow (363.8).

The Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times, four fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (20).

Chargers Impact Players

This year Justin Herbert has 4,394 passing yards (292.9 yards per game) while going 387-for-577 (67.1%) and throwing 33 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He has added 299 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 19.9 yards per game.

Austin Ekeler has taken 173 carries for a team-leading 789 rushing yards (52.6 YPG) and 10 touchdowns. He's also hauled in 62 passes for 558 yards with seven touchdowns through the air, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Keenan Allen has 96 catches (140 targets) and paces his team with 1,042 receiving yards (69.5 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Joey Bosa has registered a team-leading 9.5 sacks, while adding four TFL and 43 tackles.

Kyzir White leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 126 tackles, seven TFL, one sack, and two interceptions over the current campaign.

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Drue Tranquill LB Ankle Doubtful Jerry Tillery DT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Uchenna Nwosu OLB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Tevaughn Campbell CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Stephen Anderson TE Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Derwin James S Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Broncos Impact Players

This season Teddy Bridgewater has put up 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) while going 285-for-426 (66.9%) and throwing for 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Javonte Williams has 177 carries for a team-high 827 rushing yards (55.1 per game) and four touchdowns. He also has 40 catches for 296 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

This season Courtland Sutton has 54 receptions and leads the team with 703 yards (46.9 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

This season Dre'Mont Jones leads the team with 5.5 sacks and has added nine TFL and 29 tackles.

Kareem Jackson has totaled 80 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Justin Simmons leads the team with five interceptions and has added 73 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 12 passes defended.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Javonte Williams RB Knee Questionable Shamar Stephen DT Knee Questionable Dre'Mont Jones DE Foot Questionable Shelby Harris DE Ankle Questionable Courtland Sutton WR Illness Questionable Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb Questionable Kenny Young LB Concussion Questionable Kareem Jackson S Back Questionable Ronald Darby CB Shoulder Questionable Drew Lock QB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Teddy Bridgewater QB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice

Chargers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Giants W 37-21 Home 12/16/2021 Chiefs L 34-28 Home 12/26/2021 Texans L 41-29 Away 1/2/2022 Broncos - Home

Broncos Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Detroit W 38-10 Home 12/19/2021 Cincinnati L 15-10 Home 12/26/2021 Las Vegas L 17-13 Away 1/2/2022 Los Angeles - Away

