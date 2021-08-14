How to Watch Broncos vs. Vikings

The Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings meet in the preseason opener for both teams.

The Minnesota Vikings will host the Denver Broncos Saturday night in the preseason opener for both teams. Each team is looking to answer quarterback questions this summer, and this game will be a big opportunity for a number of signal callers.

A second-round pick in 2019, Drew Lock enters what is usually a crucial third year for player development. With 18 career starts under his belt, he's shown flashes of the playmaker he was at the University of Missouri but not consistently enough for the Broncos' front office. The team was reportedly interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers this offseason as well as trading up in the draft.

In the end, they ended up acquiring Teddy Bridgewater from the Panthers, creating a full-on position battle for the starting quarterback job. Bridgewater was a promising quarterback prospect for the Vikings early in his career, but a debilitating knee injury in training camp in 2016 derailed his progress. Playing for the Panthers in 2020, he had his best season since and now will look to push Lock for the starting gig.

For the Vikings, their short-term future at quarterback is well established. Kirk Cousins is beginning a two-year, $66 million contract extension he signed last March. However, the team invested the 66th overall pick in this spring's draft in Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond.

If Mond proves to be the real deal, he would allow the Vikings to move on from Cousins sooner rather than later. Saturday will be his first taste of live NFL action.

The game is scheduled to kick off Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET. on ABC-KTWO.

