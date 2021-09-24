September 24, 2021
How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) gestures to the fans after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) gestures to the fans after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos (2-0) and the New York Jets (0-2) square off at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 26, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Jets

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Denver vs. New York

Broncos vs Jets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Broncos

-10.5

41.5

Denver and New York Stats

  • The Broncos racked up 8.4 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Jets allowed (28.6) last season.
  • The Broncos averaged 52.0 fewer yards per game (335.6) than the Jets gave up per matchup (387.6) last season.
  • The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times last year, 13 more turnovers than the Jets forced (19).
  • The Jets put up 15.2 points per game last year, 12.7 fewer than the Broncos gave up (27.9).
  • The Jets collected 88.0 fewer yards per game (279.9) than the Broncos gave up per contest (367.9) last season.
  • The Jets turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Broncos forced turnovers (16) last season.

Broncos Impact Players

  • Teddy Bridgewater threw for 3,733 yards (233.3 per game) while completing 69.1% of his passes (340-for-492), with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year. He also carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 279 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 17.4 yards per game.
  • A season ago Melvin Gordon III churned out 986 rushing yards (61.6 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.
  • Tim Patrick grabbed 51 passes for 742 yards last year with six touchdowns. He was targeted 79 times, and averaged 46.4 receiving yards.
  • Malik Reed had a solid body of work a year ago, notching 8.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 51 tackles.
  • In last year's campaign, Alexander Johnson racked up 124 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack.
  • Last season, Justin Simmons grabbed five interceptions and added 96 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

Broncos Injuries: Drew Lock: Out (Right Shoulder), Davontae Harris: Out (Hamstring), Jerry Jeudy: Questionable (Ribs), Phillip Lindsay: Doubtful (Foot)

Jets Impact Players

  • Ty Johnson racked up 254 rushing yards (16.9 per game) and scored one touchdown.
  • Last year Corey Davis hauled in 65 passes for 984 yards (70.3 per game) with five touchdowns.
  • Last season Quinnen Williams registered 7.0 sacks, 10.0 TFL and 55 tackles.
  • Marcus Maye collected 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions over the course of his 2020 campaign.

Jets Injuries: Jamison Crowder: Out (Hamstring), George Fant: Out (Concussion), Breshad Perriman: Out (Ankle), Quincy Wilson: Out (Concussion), Ashtyn Davis: Out (Groin), Connor McGovern: Questionable (Hamstring), Braxton Berrios: Questionable (Hamstring), Nate Hairston: Questionable (Hip)

How To Watch

September
26
2021

New York Jets at Denver Broncos

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
