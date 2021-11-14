Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) comes off the field after the win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) comes off the field after the win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) visit the Denver Broncos (5-4) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, November 14, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Broncos vs. Eagles

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
    • TV: CBS
    • Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Denver vs. Philadelphia

    Broncos vs Eagles Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Broncos

    -1

    44.5

    Denver and Philadelphia Stats

    • The Broncos score 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Eagles give up (24.2).
    • The Broncos rack up just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.9) than the Eagles give up per outing (354.1).
    • The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (8).
    • The Eagles put up 25.2 points per game, 8.2 more than the Broncos surrender (17.0).
    • The Eagles rack up 346.1 yards per game, 24.3 more yards than the 321.8 the Broncos allow.
    • This year the Eagles have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (10).

    Broncos Impact Players

    • Teddy Bridgewater has posted 2,163 passing yards (240.3 per game) with a 70.2% completion percentage (200-for-285) while tossing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.
    • Melvin Gordon III has churned out a team-high 477 rushing yards (53.0 per game) and four scores. He has tacked on 20 receptions for 163 yards and two TDs.
    • Courtland Sutton has 41 receptions for a team-high 588 yards (65.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Malik Reed has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 2.0 TFL and 22 tackles.
    • This season Kareem Jackson has collected 59 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Justin Simmons has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 42 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and eight passes defended nine this season.

    Broncos Injuries: Demar Dotson: Questionable (Groin), Joesph Jones: Out (Calf), Jerry Jeudy: Questionable (Shoulder), Jake Rodgers: Questionable (Shoulder), Diontae Spencer: Questionable (Shoulder), Bryce Callahan: Questionable (Ankle)

    Eagles Impact Players

    • Jalen Hurts leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,981 passing yards (220.1 per game), 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 494 rushing yards on 83 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Devonta Smith has been targeted 62 times and has 38 catches, leading his team with 537 yards (59.7 per game) while also scoring two touchdowns.
    • This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 43 tackles.
    • Alex Singleton has totaled 77 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Darius Slay leads the team with two interceptions and has added 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

    Eagles Injuries: Craig James: Out (Shoulder)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots against Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (51) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Syracuse vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    45 seconds ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots against Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (51) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Drexel vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    45 seconds ago
    Florida Gators Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Purdue at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17124728
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Packers

    35 minutes ago
    Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is introduced against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Broncos

    35 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) comes off the field after the win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs the ball as Washington Football Team cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) defends in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and offensive tackle Duane Brown (76) walk to the sideline following a series against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy