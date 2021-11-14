Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) comes off the field after the win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) visit the Denver Broncos (5-4) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, November 14, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Eagles

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Denver vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Broncos -1 44.5

Denver and Philadelphia Stats

The Broncos score 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Eagles give up (24.2).

The Broncos rack up just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.9) than the Eagles give up per outing (354.1).

The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (8).

The Eagles put up 25.2 points per game, 8.2 more than the Broncos surrender (17.0).

The Eagles rack up 346.1 yards per game, 24.3 more yards than the 321.8 the Broncos allow.

This year the Eagles have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (10).

Broncos Impact Players

Teddy Bridgewater has posted 2,163 passing yards (240.3 per game) with a 70.2% completion percentage (200-for-285) while tossing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Melvin Gordon III has churned out a team-high 477 rushing yards (53.0 per game) and four scores. He has tacked on 20 receptions for 163 yards and two TDs.

Courtland Sutton has 41 receptions for a team-high 588 yards (65.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Malik Reed has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 2.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

This season Kareem Jackson has collected 59 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Justin Simmons has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 42 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and eight passes defended nine this season.

Broncos Injuries: Demar Dotson: Questionable (Groin), Joesph Jones: Out (Calf), Jerry Jeudy: Questionable (Shoulder), Jake Rodgers: Questionable (Shoulder), Diontae Spencer: Questionable (Shoulder), Bryce Callahan: Questionable (Ankle)

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,981 passing yards (220.1 per game), 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 494 rushing yards on 83 carries with five touchdowns.

Devonta Smith has been targeted 62 times and has 38 catches, leading his team with 537 yards (59.7 per game) while also scoring two touchdowns.

This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with 6.0 sacks and has added 7.0 TFL and 43 tackles.

Alex Singleton has totaled 77 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Darius Slay leads the team with two interceptions and has added 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

Eagles Injuries: Craig James: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.