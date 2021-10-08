Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) avoids the tackle of New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Denver Broncos (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Steelers vs. Broncos

    Denver and Pittsburgh Stats

    • The Broncos rack up 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 per matchup the Steelers give up.
    • The Broncos rack up just 4.0 fewer yards per game (353.8), than the Steelers allow per matchup (357.8).
    • The Broncos have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Steelers.
    • This year the Steelers average 4.5 more points per game (16.8) than the Broncos give up (12.3).
    • The Steelers collect 301.8 yards per game, 34.0 more yards than the 267.8 the Broncos allow.
    • The Steelers have five giveaways this season, while the Broncos have five takeaways.

    Broncos Impact Players

    • Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for 892 yards while completing 72.1% of his passes (80-for-111), with five touchdowns and zero interceptions (223.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 12 times for 46 yards.
    • Melvin Gordon III has taken 51 carries for a team-leading 248 rushing yards (62.0 YPG) and two touchdowns. He's also caught eight passes for 87 yards .
    • Courtland Sutton has 18 catches (on 28 targets) and leads the team with 257 receiving yards (64.3 per game).
    • Von Miller has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
    • Kareem Jackson's 21 tackles and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Broncos Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Albert Okwuegbunam

    TE

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Patrick Surtain Jr.

    CB

    Chest

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Diontae Spencer

    WR

    Chest

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Melvin Gordon III

    RB

    Leg

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Teddy Bridgewater

    QB

    Concussion

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Justin Simmons

    S

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Shelby Harris

    DE

    Wrist

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dalton Risner

    OG

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Andre Mintze

    OLB

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Von Miller

    OLB

    Not injury related

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Graham Glasgow

    OG

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Baron Browning

    LB

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Steelers Impact Players

    • Ben Roethlisberger has passed for 1,033 yards (109-of-170), with four touchdowns and four interceptions (258.3 yards per game).
    • Najee Harris has taken 55 attempts for a team-leading 185 rushing yards (46.3 per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught 26 passes for a team-high 178 yards with one touchdown through the air.
    • Diontae Johnson has been targeted 35 times and has 23 catches, leading his team with 233 yards (58.3 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
    • T.J. Watt has collected a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
    • This season Joe Schobert has totaled 29 tackles, leading his team in tackles.
    • Terrell Edmunds has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 23 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended four this season.

    Steelers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    James Washington

    WR

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cameron Heyward

    DT

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Rashaad Coward

    OL

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Kevin Dotson

    OL

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Trai Turner

    OG

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    JuJu Smith-Schuster

    WR

    Ribs

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ben Roethlisberger

    QB

    Pectoral

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chukwuma Okorafor

    OL

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Carlos Davis

    DT

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Cameron Sutton

    CB

    Groin

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Chase Claypool

    WR

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Broncos Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Jaguars

    W 23-13

    Away

    9/26/2021

    Jets

    W 26-0

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Ravens

    L 23-7

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Steelers

    -

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Raiders

    -

    Home

    10/21/2021

    Browns

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    Steelers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/19/2021

    Las Vegas

    L 26-17

    Home

    9/26/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 24-10

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Green Bay

    L 27-17

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Denver

    -

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Cleveland

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Chicago

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

