Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Denver Broncos (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Broncos
- Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Heinz Field
Denver and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Broncos rack up 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 per matchup the Steelers give up.
- The Broncos rack up just 4.0 fewer yards per game (353.8), than the Steelers allow per matchup (357.8).
- The Broncos have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Steelers.
- This year the Steelers average 4.5 more points per game (16.8) than the Broncos give up (12.3).
- The Steelers collect 301.8 yards per game, 34.0 more yards than the 267.8 the Broncos allow.
- The Steelers have five giveaways this season, while the Broncos have five takeaways.
Broncos Impact Players
- Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for 892 yards while completing 72.1% of his passes (80-for-111), with five touchdowns and zero interceptions (223.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 12 times for 46 yards.
- Melvin Gordon III has taken 51 carries for a team-leading 248 rushing yards (62.0 YPG) and two touchdowns. He's also caught eight passes for 87 yards .
- Courtland Sutton has 18 catches (on 28 targets) and leads the team with 257 receiving yards (64.3 per game).
- Von Miller has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
- Kareem Jackson's 21 tackles and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Albert Okwuegbunam
TE
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Patrick Surtain Jr.
CB
Chest
Limited Participation In Practice
Diontae Spencer
WR
Chest
Limited Participation In Practice
Melvin Gordon III
RB
Leg
Limited Participation In Practice
Teddy Bridgewater
QB
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
Justin Simmons
S
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Shelby Harris
DE
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
Dalton Risner
OG
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Andre Mintze
OLB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Von Miller
OLB
Not injury related
Limited Participation In Practice
Graham Glasgow
OG
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Baron Browning
LB
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Steelers Impact Players
- Ben Roethlisberger has passed for 1,033 yards (109-of-170), with four touchdowns and four interceptions (258.3 yards per game).
- Najee Harris has taken 55 attempts for a team-leading 185 rushing yards (46.3 per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught 26 passes for a team-high 178 yards with one touchdown through the air.
- Diontae Johnson has been targeted 35 times and has 23 catches, leading his team with 233 yards (58.3 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- T.J. Watt has collected a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
- This season Joe Schobert has totaled 29 tackles, leading his team in tackles.
- Terrell Edmunds has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 23 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended four this season.
Steelers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
James Washington
WR
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Cameron Heyward
DT
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Rashaad Coward
OL
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kevin Dotson
OL
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Trai Turner
OG
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
Pectoral
Full Participation In Practice
Chukwuma Okorafor
OL
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Carlos Davis
DT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Cameron Sutton
CB
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Chase Claypool
WR
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Broncos Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Jaguars
W 23-13
Away
9/26/2021
Jets
W 26-0
Home
10/3/2021
Ravens
L 23-7
Home
10/10/2021
Steelers
-
Away
10/17/2021
Raiders
-
Home
10/21/2021
Browns
-
Away
10/31/2021
Washington
-
Home
Steelers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/19/2021
Las Vegas
L 26-17
Home
9/26/2021
Cincinnati
L 24-10
Home
10/3/2021
Green Bay
L 27-17
Away
10/10/2021
Denver
-
Home
10/17/2021
Seattle
-
Home
10/31/2021
Cleveland
-
Away
11/8/2021
Chicago
-
Home
