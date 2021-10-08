Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) avoids the tackle of New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Denver Broncos (3-1) on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Broncos

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Heinz Field

Denver and Pittsburgh Stats

The Broncos rack up 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 per matchup the Steelers give up.

The Broncos rack up just 4.0 fewer yards per game (353.8), than the Steelers allow per matchup (357.8).

The Broncos have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Steelers.

This year the Steelers average 4.5 more points per game (16.8) than the Broncos give up (12.3).

The Steelers collect 301.8 yards per game, 34.0 more yards than the 267.8 the Broncos allow.

The Steelers have five giveaways this season, while the Broncos have five takeaways.

Broncos Impact Players

Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for 892 yards while completing 72.1% of his passes (80-for-111), with five touchdowns and zero interceptions (223.0 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 12 times for 46 yards.

Melvin Gordon III has taken 51 carries for a team-leading 248 rushing yards (62.0 YPG) and two touchdowns. He's also caught eight passes for 87 yards .

Courtland Sutton has 18 catches (on 28 targets) and leads the team with 257 receiving yards (64.3 per game).

Von Miller has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 7.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Kareem Jackson's 21 tackles and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Albert Okwuegbunam TE Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Patrick Surtain Jr. CB Chest Limited Participation In Practice Diontae Spencer WR Chest Limited Participation In Practice Melvin Gordon III RB Leg Limited Participation In Practice Teddy Bridgewater QB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Justin Simmons S Hand Full Participation In Practice Shelby Harris DE Wrist Full Participation In Practice Dalton Risner OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Andre Mintze OLB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Von Miller OLB Not injury related Limited Participation In Practice Graham Glasgow OG Knee Limited Participation In Practice Baron Browning LB Back Limited Participation In Practice

Steelers Impact Players

Ben Roethlisberger has passed for 1,033 yards (109-of-170), with four touchdowns and four interceptions (258.3 yards per game).

Najee Harris has taken 55 attempts for a team-leading 185 rushing yards (46.3 per game) while scoring one touchdown. He's also caught 26 passes for a team-high 178 yards with one touchdown through the air.

Diontae Johnson has been targeted 35 times and has 23 catches, leading his team with 233 yards (58.3 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

T.J. Watt has collected a team-leading 5.0 sacks, while adding 3.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

This season Joe Schobert has totaled 29 tackles, leading his team in tackles.

Terrell Edmunds has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 23 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended four this season.

Steelers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status James Washington WR Groin Limited Participation In Practice Cameron Heyward DT Neck Full Participation In Practice Rashaad Coward OL Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Kevin Dotson OL Hip Full Participation In Practice Trai Turner OG Illness Full Participation In Practice JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Ribs Full Participation In Practice Ben Roethlisberger QB Pectoral Full Participation In Practice Chukwuma Okorafor OL Concussion Full Participation In Practice Carlos Davis DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Cameron Sutton CB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Chase Claypool WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Broncos Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Jaguars W 23-13 Away 9/26/2021 Jets W 26-0 Home 10/3/2021 Ravens L 23-7 Home 10/10/2021 Steelers - Away 10/17/2021 Raiders - Home 10/21/2021 Browns - Away 10/31/2021 Washington - Home

Steelers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/19/2021 Las Vegas L 26-17 Home 9/26/2021 Cincinnati L 24-10 Home 10/3/2021 Green Bay L 27-17 Away 10/10/2021 Denver - Home 10/17/2021 Seattle - Home 10/31/2021 Cleveland - Away 11/8/2021 Chicago - Home

